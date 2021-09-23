CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Findlay, OH

Findlay vaccinations: COVID-19 inoculation sites in the area

Findlay Times
Findlay Times
 18 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0E6Dv8_0aSKwga900

(Christopher Furlong / Getty)

(FINDLAY, OH) Supplies of the COVID-19 vaccine are increasing nationwide, and multiple locations in Findlay have it on hand, according to an online database.

After the Biden administration earlier said all Americans would be eligible for the vaccine by May 1, in early April the administration moved that date to April 19.

“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, describing what the change would mean for ordinary Americans.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Findlay:

463 East Tiffin Ave

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (419) 423-3236

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Thursday: 09:00am-09:00pm; Friday: 09:00am-09:00pm; Saturday: 10:00am-06:00pm

Visit source for more information

1996 Tiffin Ave

Kroger Pharmacy

Appointment Available as of 2021-09-23 06:26:50 PDT

Phone: (419) 427-3662

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Thursday: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm; Friday: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm; Saturday: 10:00 am - 6:00 pm

Visit source for more information

101 6th St

Kroger Pharmacy

Appointment Available as of 2021-09-23 06:26:50 PDT

Phone: (419) 423-4721

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Thursday: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm; Friday: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm; Saturday: 10:00 am - 6:00 pm

Visit source for more information

1501 N Main St

Rite Aid

Phone: 419-424-1828

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Thursday: 08:00 am-9:00 pm; Friday: 08:00 am-9:00 pm; Saturday: 09:00 am-6:00 pm

Visit source for more information

301 N Main St

Rite Aid

Phone: 419-420-9485

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Thursday: 08:00 am-9:00 pm; Friday: 08:00 am-9:00 pm; Saturday: 09:00 am-6:00 pm

Visit source for more information

2500 Tiffin Ave

Walmart Inc

Phone: 419-425-1300

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Thursday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Friday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

1161 W Trenton Ave

Walmart Inc

Phone: 419-425-2186

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Thursday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Friday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
AOL Corp

What medical conditions exempt a person from receiving a Covid vaccine?

Now that the Food and Drug Administration has fully approved a Covid-19 vaccine, the Pfizer-BioNTech shot dubbed Comirnaty, more employers and universities are mandating immunization. Some people may seek medical exemptions to not receive the shots, but what medical conditions would warrant exemptions?. Individual companies and other institutions can determine...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Jerry johnson

Another Deadly Infectious Disease At The Door Of America.

The Centers For Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) published a warning about an infectious disease caused by the Burkholderia pseudomallei bacterium. The Centers For Disease Control & Prevention has confirmed that Health officials from various states tried to find a common source of exposure to numerous cases of a deadly disease known as Melioidosis (or Whitmore's Disease); it can be highly infectious.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Vaccines
Local
Ohio Government
Local
Ohio Coronavirus
Findlay, OH
Government
City
Findlay, OH
Findlay, OH
Health
Local
Ohio COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Ohio Health
discoverestevan.com

Where Will You Need Proof of Vaccination or a Negative Test?

Premier Scott Moe announced proof of vaccination or negative test requirements will be implemented for a number of establishments, businesses, and event venues across the province starting October 1. This includes:. indoor dining at restaurants. nightclubs, bars, taverns, and other licensed establishments. events and entertainment venues, including conference centres, casinos,...
RETAIL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
WHIO Dayton

Ohio Health Director: Large, outdoor venues not proving to be COVID-19 super-spreader events

COLUMBUS — Ohio’s Health Director and a doctor from northwest Ohio’s ProMedica healthcare system said large outdoor venues are not contributing to super-spreader events. “Thankfully, thus far we are just not seeing large outdoor venues proving themselves to be super-spreader events, so that’s an encouraging thing,” Ohio Health Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff said, adding that if you are planning to attend these kinds of events to still consider masking. “I think the prudent thing to do is put on a mask.”
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Vaccinations#Americans#White House#Pfizer Biontech#Johnson Johnson Janssen
deseret.com

Pfizer reveals side effects from the COVID-19 vaccine booster

Pfizer has released the list of side effects from the COVID-19 vaccine booster shot, and they’re pretty similar to the side effects from the second dose. The Food and Drug Administration released the data from Pfizer, which outlined what side effects 300 participants felt during a trial of the booster stage. Here’s a quick breakdown.
INDUSTRY
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Northeast Ohio hospital suspends elective procedures due to rising COVID-19 cases

ONTARIO, Ohio (WJW) – Avita Health System has suspended all elective surgeries, both inpatient and outpatient, at its Ontario location near Mansfield. The hospital confirmed to FOX 8 Monday the procedures are being postponed because of rising COVID-19 cases. Richland County has seen rising cases since July. From September 1...
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Johnson & Johnson
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Moderna
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WDEF

Natural Immunity from Covid-19 Vs. Vaccine Immunity

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn (WDEF) – If you contract the Covid-19 virus does your natural immunity serve as a replacement for the vaccine? The answer is no and health officials say relying on natural infection is like playing a game of Russian roulette. Health care experts explain that immunity from natural infection...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Findlay Times

Findlay Times

Findlay, OH
120
Followers
247
Post
11K+
Views
ABOUT

With Findlay Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy