Lake City, FL

Vaccine database: Lake City sites that have it on hand

Lake City Journal
 12 hours ago
(Sean Gallup / Getty)

(LAKE CITY, FL) Supplies of the COVID-19 vaccine are increasing nationwide, and multiple locations in Lake City have it on hand, according to an online database.

After the Biden administration earlier said all Americans would be eligible for the vaccine by May 1, in early April the administration moved that date to April 19.

“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, describing what the change would mean for ordinary Americans.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Lake City:

2233 W US Hwy 90

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (386) 752-8090

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Friday: 09:00am-08:00pm; Saturday: 10:00am-06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am-06:00pm

283 SW Baya Dr

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Appointment Available as of 2021-09-23 20:52:48 PDT

Phone: (386) 755-2770

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Friday: 08:00am-08:00pm; Saturday: 09:00am-06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am-06:00pm

255 NW Commons Loop

Publix Super Markets Inc.

Phone: (386) 719-5451

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Friday: 9:00am - 9:00pm; Saturday: 9:00am - 7:00pm; Sunday: 11:00am - 6:00pm

2767 W US Hwy 90

Walmart Inc

Phone: 386-755-2427

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Friday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:15pm - 7:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:15pm - 6:00 pm

580 S Marion Ave

Winn-Dixie

Phone: 386-755-0997

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Friday: 8:00am - 8:00pm; Saturday: 9:00am - 5:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 5:00pm

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.

News Break
Politics
MedicalXpress

What's the difference between a COVID-19 booster shot and a third dose?

COVID-19 vaccine choices are getting more complicated. So don't feel bad if you are confused about the different COVID-19 vaccines and who's eligible for what. In addition to the three original vaccines approved by the Food and Drug Administration—Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson—booster shots and third doses are now available. But they are not for everyone. And they are not the same thing.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WLOS.com

Who is exempt from COVID-19 vaccine requirement in the Carolinas?

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — South Carolina health leaders are sharing their insight Wednesday on who would be exempt from a COVID-19 vaccine requirement, one day after asking adults in the state to stop showing up at their offices, and calling them for a COVID-19 vaccine requirement exemption form. South...
PUBLIC HEALTH
NY1

CDC: ‘Safe and effective’ to get flu, COVID vaccine at same time

Health officials are urging Americans to get both their COVID-19 and influenza vaccines, saying it is “safe and effective” to get both jabs at the same time. Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), on Wednesday stressed that vaccinations are not just needed for protection against COVID-19, but that they are “also important for preventing other infectious diseases, especially influenza or flu.”
PHARMACEUTICALS
Best Life

This Is When the Delta Surge Will End in the U.S., Virus Expert Says

The Delta variant dashed many people's hopes about the pandemic ending quickly when its spread caused a major summer surge. The highly contagious strain erased much of the progress made after the winter peak and even brought back safety protocols such as mask mandates in some places. But according to Scott Gottlieb, MD, former Food and Drug Administration (FDA) commissioner, the U.S. will likely finally see the end of the Delta surge before too long. Read on to see when he believes the outbreak will come under control.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Lake City Journal

Lake City, FL
With Lake City Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

