COVID-19 vaccine availability: Where to find it Thursday

 8 hours ago
(Stephanie Keith / Getty)

(LAKE CITY, FL) The COVID-19 vaccine rollout is moving ahead nationwide, and multiple locations in Lake City have it on hand, according to an online database.

On April 3, the Biden administration moved up its timeline for eligibility, in an attempt to clear up confusion generated by state rollout plans: All Americans are eligible for the vaccine as of April 19.

“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Lake City:

780 SE Baya Dr

Baya Pharmacy

Phone: 386-755-6677

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Thursday: 10:00 am - 02:00 pm; Friday: Unknown; Saturday: Unknown

1465 W US Hwy 90 #110

Baya Pharmacy West

Phone: 386-755-2233

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Thursday: 10:00 am - 02:00 pm; Friday: Unknown; Saturday: Unknown

2233 W US Hwy 90

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (386) 752-8090

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Thursday: 09:00am-08:00pm; Friday: 09:00am-08:00pm; Saturday: 10:00am-06:00pm

283 SW Baya Dr

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Appointment Available as of 2021-09-23 06:25:23 PDT

Phone: (386) 755-2770

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Thursday: 08:00am-08:00pm; Friday: 08:00am-08:00pm; Saturday: 09:00am-06:00pm

255 NW Commons Loop

Publix Super Markets Inc.

Phone: (386) 719-5451

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Thursday: 9:00am - 9:00pm; Friday: 9:00am - 9:00pm; Saturday: 9:00am - 7:00pm

2767 W US Hwy 90

Walmart Inc

Phone: 386-755-2427

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Thursday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Friday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:15pm - 7:00 pm

580 S Marion Ave

Winn-Dixie

Phone: 386-755-0997

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Thursday: 8:00am - 8:00pm; Friday: 8:00am - 8:00pm; Saturday: 9:00am - 5:00pm

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.

