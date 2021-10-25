CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Where to find the COVID-19 vaccine in Lake Havasu City

 7 days ago
(Oli Scarff / Getty)

(LAKE HAVASU CITY, AZ) With the Biden administration moving up the date when Americans will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, the rollout is moving ahead, including in Lake Havasu City, where several locations have it on hand, according to an online database.

On April 3, the Biden administration moved up its timeline for eligibility, in an attempt to clear up confusion generated by state rollout plans: All Americans are eligible for the vaccine as of April 19.

“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Lake Havasu City:

1980 McCulloch Blvd N

Albertsons Pharmacy

Phone: 928-854-8281

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 08:00am - 07:00pm; Tuesday: 08:00am - 07:00pm; Wednesday: 08:00am - 07:00pm

1650 McCulloch Blvd N

Safeway Pharmacy

Phone: 928-855-9200

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 08:00am - 08:00pm; Tuesday: 08:00am - 08:00pm; Wednesday: 08:00am - 08:00pm

80 Acoma Blvd N

Smith'S Pharmacy

Appointment Available as of 2021-09-23 20:52:06 PDT

Phone: (928) 680-4449

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Monday: 9:00 am - 8:00 pm; Tuesday: 9:00 am - 8:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 8:00 pm

25 Lake Havasu Ave

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 928-453-2808

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 12:00am - 12:00am; Tuesday: 12:00am - 12:00am; Wednesday: 12:00am - 12:00am

5695 AZ-95

Walmart Inc

Phone: 928-764-3700

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 6:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.

rphlhc
07-04

I don't think people will be running to get this shot ! To many side effects starting to prove this vaccine was experimental

11
Carl Steinfurth
08-28

funny article...people do know how to read...and have already made their decisions...over a year ago.Nothing is going to boost the death jabs... people are dying from them!!!!It's not anyone's dicission who gets this poison injected into them except for each individual. END OF STORY

4
