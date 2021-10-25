Where to find the COVID-19 vaccine in Roswell

(Sean Gallup / Getty)

(ROSWELL, NM) Supplies of the COVID-19 vaccine are increasing nationwide, and multiple locations in Roswell have it on hand, according to an online database.

On April 3, the Biden administration moved up its timeline for eligibility, in an attempt to clear up confusion generated by state rollout plans: All Americans are eligible for the vaccine as of April 19.



“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Roswell:

1110 S Main St Albertsons Market Pharmacy

Phone: 575-622-7039

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 08:00am - 08:00pm; Tuesday: 08:00am - 08:00pm; Wednesday: 08:00am - 08:00pm

900 W 2nd St Albertsons Market Pharmacy

Phone: 575-622-1984

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 09:00am - 06:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 06:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am - 06:00pm

700 N Union Ave CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (575) 622-6571

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Monday: 09:00am-07:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am-07:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am-07:00pm

4400 N Main St Sams Club

Phone: 575-627-9852

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 9:00 am - 12:00 pm, 12:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 9:00 am - 12:00 pm, 12:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 12:00 pm, 12:00 pm - 7:00 pm

1200 S Main St Walgreens Co.

Phone: 575-624-1439

Available vaccine types: Moderna, Johnson & Johnson's Janssen

Hours: Monday: 08:00am - 10:00pm; Tuesday: 08:00am - 10:00pm; Wednesday: 08:00am - 10:00pm

1835 N Main St Walgreens Co.

Phone: 575-624-0423

Available vaccine types: Moderna

Hours: Monday: 12:00am - 11:59pm; Tuesday: 12:00am - 11:59pm; Wednesday: 12:00am - 11:59pm

4500 N Main St Ste A Walmart Inc

Phone: 575-623-2062

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 6:00 am - 7:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.