Roswell COVID-19 update: Open vaccine sites
(Stephanie Keith / Getty)
(ROSWELL, NM) With the Biden administration moving up the date when Americans will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, the rollout is moving ahead, including in Roswell, where several locations have it on hand, according to an online database.
After the Biden administration earlier said all Americans would be eligible for the vaccine by May 1, in early April the administration moved that date to April 19.
“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, describing what the change would mean for ordinary Americans.
Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Roswell:
Phone: 575-622-7039
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Friday: 08:00am - 08:00pm; Saturday: 09:00am - 04:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 04:00pm
Phone: 575-622-1984
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Friday: 09:00am - 06:00pm; Saturday: 09:00am - 01:00pm; Sunday: Unknown
Phone: (575) 622-6571
Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)
Hours: Friday: 09:00am-07:00pm; Saturday: 09:00am-06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am-04:00pm
Phone: 575-627-9852
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Friday: 9:00 am - 12:00 pm, 12:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm; Sunday: Unknown
Phone: 575-624-1439
Available vaccine types: Moderna, Johnson & Johnson's Janssen
Hours: Friday: 08:00am - 10:00pm; Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm
Phone: 575-624-0423
Available vaccine types: Moderna
Hours: Friday: 12:00am - 11:59pm; Saturday: 12:00am - 11:59pm; Sunday: 12:00am - 11:59pm
Phone: 575-623-2062
Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Friday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm
(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)
Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.
Comments / 1