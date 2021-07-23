Cancel
Roswell Today

Roswell COVID-19 update: Open vaccine sites

Posted by 
Roswell Today
Roswell Today
 17 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Kr3sH_0aSKw5Cd00

(Stephanie Keith / Getty)

(ROSWELL, NM) With the Biden administration moving up the date when Americans will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, the rollout is moving ahead, including in Roswell, where several locations have it on hand, according to an online database.

After the Biden administration earlier said all Americans would be eligible for the vaccine by May 1, in early April the administration moved that date to April 19.

“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, describing what the change would mean for ordinary Americans.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Roswell:

1110 S Main St

Albertsons Market Pharmacy

Phone: 575-622-7039

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Friday: 08:00am - 08:00pm; Saturday: 09:00am - 04:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 04:00pm

Visit source for more information

900 W 2nd St

Albertsons Market Pharmacy

Phone: 575-622-1984

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Friday: 09:00am - 06:00pm; Saturday: 09:00am - 01:00pm; Sunday: Unknown

Visit source for more information

700 N Union Ave

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (575) 622-6571

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Friday: 09:00am-07:00pm; Saturday: 09:00am-06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am-04:00pm

Visit source for more information

4400 N Main St

Sams Club

Phone: 575-627-9852

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Friday: 9:00 am - 12:00 pm, 12:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm; Sunday: Unknown

Visit source for more information

1200 S Main St

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 575-624-1439

Available vaccine types: Moderna, Johnson & Johnson's Janssen

Hours: Friday: 08:00am - 10:00pm; Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm

Visit source for more information

1835 N Main St

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 575-624-0423

Available vaccine types: Moderna

Hours: Friday: 12:00am - 11:59pm; Saturday: 12:00am - 11:59pm; Sunday: 12:00am - 11:59pm

Visit source for more information

4500 N Main St Ste A

Walmart Inc

Phone: 575-623-2062

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Friday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm

Visit source for more information

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.

Roswell Today

Roswell Today

Roswell, NM
