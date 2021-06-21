Cancel
Bozeman, MT

Bozeman COVID-19 update: Open vaccine sites

Posted by 
Bozeman News Alert
Bozeman News Alert
 14 hours ago
(Joe Raedle / Getty)

(BOZEMAN, MT) Supplies of the COVID-19 vaccine are increasing nationwide, and multiple locations in Bozeman have it on hand, according to an online database.

After the Biden administration earlier said all Americans would be eligible for the vaccine by May 1, in early April the administration moved that date to April 19.

“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, describing what the change would mean for ordinary Americans.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Bozeman:

115 N 19th Ave

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (406) 587-9252

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Monday: 12:00am-12:00am; Tuesday: 12:00am-12:00am; Wednesday: 12:00am-12:00am

Visit source for more information

200 S 23rd Ave

Osco Pharmacy

Phone: 406-587-8800

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 08:00am - 08:00pm; Tuesday: 08:00am - 08:00pm; Wednesday: 08:00am - 08:00pm

Visit source for more information

1735 W Main St

Safeway Pharmacy

Phone: 406-585-9155

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 08:00am - 08:00pm; Tuesday: 08:00am - 08:00pm; Wednesday: 08:00am - 08:00pm

Visit source for more information

1400 N 19th Ave

Smith'S Pharmacy

Appointment Available as of 2021-05-09 19:53:00 PDT

Phone: (406) 586-3550

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Monday: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm; Tuesday: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm; Wednesday: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm

Visit source for more information

1500 N 7th Ave

Walmart Inc

Phone: 406-585-8788

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 6:00 am - 7:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.

Bozeman News Alert

Bozeman News Alert

