Vineland, NJ

Vaccine database: Vineland sites that have it on hand

Vineland News Flash
 20 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Kr3sH_0aSKvequ00

(Stephanie Keith / Getty)

(VINELAND, NJ) With the Biden administration moving up the date when Americans will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, the rollout is moving ahead, including in Vineland, where several locations have it on hand, according to an online database.

On April 3, the Biden administration moved up its timeline for eligibility, in an attempt to clear up confusion generated by state rollout plans: All Americans are eligible for the vaccine as of April 19.

“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Vineland:

1163 E Chestnut Ave

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (856) 205-7371

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am-06:00pm; Sunday: 09:00am-05:00pm; Monday: 08:00am-09:00pm

Visit source for more information

3629 E Landis Ave

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (856) 690-8682

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Saturday: 10:00am-06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am-05:00pm; Monday: 09:00am-08:00pm

Visit source for more information

2791 S Delsea Dr

Rite Aid

Phone: 856-405-0962

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00 am-8:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am-6:00 pm; Monday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm

Visit source for more information

7 W Landis Ave

Rite Aid

Phone: 856-691-5151

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 12:00 am-12:00 am; Sunday: 12:00 am-12:00 am; Monday: 12:00 am-12:00 am

Visit source for more information

970 N Main Rd

Rite Aid

Phone: 856-563-1599

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00 am-6:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am-6:00 pm; Monday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm

Visit source for more information

1889 S Lincoln Ave

Rite Aid

Phone: 856-696-0111

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00 am-6:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am-6:00 pm; Monday: 08:00 am-10:00 pm

Visit source for more information

301 S Main Rd

Sav-On Pharmacy

Phone: 856-507-1109

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am - 05:00pm; Sunday: 09:00am - 04:00pm; Monday: 09:00am - 08:00pm

Visit source for more information

3600 E Landis Ave

Shoprite Pharmacy

Phone: 856-691-7722

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson's Janssen

Hours: Saturday: 9:00 am - 5:00 pm; Sunday: 9:00 am - 2:00 pm; Monday: 8:00 am - 9:00 pm

Visit source for more information

1015 N Main Rd

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 856-691-1465

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 08:00am - 08:00pm

Visit source for more information

1070 W Landis Ave

Walmart Inc

Phone: 856-205-9940

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.

Vineland News Flash

Vineland News Flash

Vineland, NJ
79
Followers
150
Post
7K+
Views
