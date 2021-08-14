Vaccine database: Vineland sites that have it on hand

(Stephanie Keith / Getty)

(VINELAND, NJ) With the Biden administration moving up the date when Americans will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, the rollout is moving ahead, including in Vineland, where several locations have it on hand, according to an online database.

On April 3, the Biden administration moved up its timeline for eligibility, in an attempt to clear up confusion generated by state rollout plans: All Americans are eligible for the vaccine as of April 19.



“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Vineland:

1163 E Chestnut Ave CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (856) 205-7371

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am-06:00pm; Sunday: 09:00am-05:00pm; Monday: 08:00am-09:00pm

3629 E Landis Ave CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (856) 690-8682

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Saturday: 10:00am-06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am-05:00pm; Monday: 09:00am-08:00pm

2791 S Delsea Dr Rite Aid

Phone: 856-405-0962

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00 am-8:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am-6:00 pm; Monday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm

7 W Landis Ave Rite Aid

Phone: 856-691-5151

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 12:00 am-12:00 am; Sunday: 12:00 am-12:00 am; Monday: 12:00 am-12:00 am

970 N Main Rd Rite Aid

Phone: 856-563-1599

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00 am-6:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am-6:00 pm; Monday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm

1889 S Lincoln Ave Rite Aid

Phone: 856-696-0111

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00 am-6:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am-6:00 pm; Monday: 08:00 am-10:00 pm

301 S Main Rd Sav-On Pharmacy

Phone: 856-507-1109

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am - 05:00pm; Sunday: 09:00am - 04:00pm; Monday: 09:00am - 08:00pm

3600 E Landis Ave Shoprite Pharmacy

Phone: 856-691-7722

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson's Janssen

Hours: Saturday: 9:00 am - 5:00 pm; Sunday: 9:00 am - 2:00 pm; Monday: 8:00 am - 9:00 pm

1015 N Main Rd Walgreens Co.

Phone: 856-691-1465

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 08:00am - 08:00pm

1070 W Landis Ave Walmart Inc

Phone: 856-205-9940

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.