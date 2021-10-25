CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lufkin, TX

Lufkin vaccinations: Where to get the COVID-19 shot Monday

Lufkin Daily
Lufkin Daily
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3n0pSv_0aSKvBRx00

(Joe Raedle / Getty)

(LUFKIN, TX) Supplies of the COVID-19 vaccine are increasing nationwide, and multiple locations in Lufkin have it on hand, according to an online database.

On April 3, the Biden administration moved up its timeline for eligibility, in an attempt to clear up confusion generated by state rollout plans: All Americans are eligible for the vaccine as of April 19.

“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Lufkin:

923 W Frank Ave

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (936) 634-4449

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Monday: 08:00am-10:00pm; Tuesday: 08:00am-10:00pm; Wednesday: 08:00am-10:00pm

Visit source for more information

1204 E Lufkin Ave

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Appointment Available as of 2021-09-23 20:52:48 PDT

Phone: (936) 634-3344

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Monday: 09:00am-09:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am-09:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am-09:00pm

Visit source for more information

903 W Frank Ave

Medicine Shoppe Pharmacy 0939

Phone: (936) 634-3006

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Monday: 8:30 am - 6:00 pm; Tuesday: 8:30 am - 6:00 pm; Wednesday: 8:30 am - 6:00 pm

Visit source for more information

407 N Brentwood Dr

Sams Club

Phone: 936-639-1700

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

1000 W Frank Ave

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 936-634-7083

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 08:00am - 10:00pm; Tuesday: 08:00am - 10:00pm; Wednesday: 08:00am - 10:00pm

Visit source for more information

102 N Timberland Dr

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 936-699-2916

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 08:00am - 10:00pm; Tuesday: 08:00am - 10:00pm; Wednesday: 08:00am - 10:00pm

Visit source for more information

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.

