Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Manhattan, KS

Vaccine database: Manhattan sites offering COVID-19 inoculation

Posted by 
Manhattan Digest
Manhattan Digest
 20 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FZcib_0aSKvAZE00

(Oli Scarff / Getty)

(MANHATTAN, KS) The COVID-19 vaccine rollout is moving ahead nationwide, and multiple locations in Manhattan have it on hand, according to an online database.

After the Biden administration earlier said all Americans would be eligible for the vaccine by May 1, in early April the administration moved that date to April 19.

“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, describing what the change would mean for ordinary Americans.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Manhattan:

414 Poyntz Ave

Barry'S Drug Center

Phone: (785) 776-8833

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Wednesday: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm; Friday: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm

Visit source for more information

3254 Kimball Ave

Candlewood Health Mart Pharmacy

Phone: 785-776-4100

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Wednesday: 10:00 am - 04:00 pm; Thursday: 10:00 am - 04:00 pm; Friday: 10:00 am - 04:00 pm

Visit source for more information

130 Sarber Ln

Dillon'S Pharmacy

Appointment Available as of 2021-08-04 06:27:42 PDT

Phone: (785) 776-0060

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Wednesday: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm; Thursday: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm; Friday: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm

Visit source for more information

1101 Westloop Pl

Dillon'S Pharmacy

Appointment Available as of 2021-08-04 06:27:42 PDT

Phone: (785) 539-9454

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Wednesday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm; Friday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm

Visit source for more information

2429 Claflin Rd

Dunne'S Pharmacy

Phone: (785) 539-2345

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Wednesday: 8:30 am - 6:00 pm; Thursday: 8:30 am - 6:00 pm; Friday: 8:30 am - 6:00 pm

Visit source for more information

601 N 3rd Pl

Hy-Vee Inc.

Phone: 785-587-8648

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Wednesday: 8:00 am - 9:00 pm; Thursday: 8:00 am - 9:00 pm; Friday: 8:00 am - 9:00 pm

Visit source for more information

2719 Anderson Ave

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 785-587-8326

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Wednesday: 09:00am - 07:00pm; Thursday: 09:00am - 07:00pm; Friday: 09:00am - 07:00pm

Visit source for more information

325 Bluemont Ave

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 785-776-9787

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Wednesday: 08:00am - 10:00pm; Thursday: 08:00am - 10:00pm; Friday: 08:00am - 10:00pm

Visit source for more information

101 Bluemont Ave

Walmart Inc

Appointment Available as of 2021-08-04 06:20:38 PDT

Phone: 785-776-4897

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Wednesday: 8:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Thursday: 8:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Friday: 8:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.

Comments / 0

Manhattan Digest

Manhattan Digest

Manhattan, KS
36
Followers
135
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

With Manhattan Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Manhattan, KS
Coronavirus
Local
Kansas COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Kansas Health
Local
Kansas Coronavirus
City
Manhattan, KS
Local
Kansas Vaccines
Manhattan, KS
Health
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Inoculation#Americans#White House#Johnson Johnson Janssen#Pfizer Biontech
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Moderna
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
WZDX

VERIFY: Are there long-term side effects from the COVID vaccines?

ALABAMA, USA — Are COVID vaccines safe? It's a question that scientists, researchers, and medical professionals are answering every day. QUESTION: Are there long-term side effect to the COVID vaccines?. Our sources:. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) What we found:. In the...
EducationPosted by
Daily Mail

BREAKING NEWS: One-shot Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine is INEFFECTIVE against the Indian 'Delta' variant, study suggests

The Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine is ineffective against the Indian 'Delta' coronavirus variant, a new study suggests. Researchers found that antibody levels from people who received the one-shot vaccine were much lower compared to those given the two-dose Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccines. The findings add to the growing body...
Public HealthWbaltv.com

Doctor explains latest reaction risk in J&J COVID-19 vaccine

There is a new warning about a potential side effect of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. The FDA said it could cause a slight increased risk of Guillain-Barre syndrome. || COVID-19 updates | Maryland's latest numbers | Get tested | Vaccine Info ||. Doctors said this syndrome, a rare neurological...
Industryhealthday.com

Pfizer Says Third Shot of Vaccine Boosts COVID-19 Protection

WEDNESDAY, July 28, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- New data show that protection from both doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine decreases slightly over time but that a third dose significantly boosts levels of antibodies against several variants of the virus, including the highly contagious delta variant that is now dominant in the United States.
Public HealthWHEC TV-10

Report: Moderna to test COVID-19 vaccine on kids 5-11

(CNBC/WHEC) — Moderna plans to test its COVID-19 vaccine in younger children. The drugmaker told CNBC Monday it will seek U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval to expand its clinical trial, which began in late March, for kids ages 5 to 11 as early as this winter. Federal regulators...
Public HealthParagould Daily Press

Consider getting a COVID-19 vaccine

Cases of COVID, particularly the Delta variant, are fast increasing across Arkansas. Hospitalizations are also up sharply. I’m not a doctor, and I don’t even play one on TV. But right now, we need to focus on keeping Arkansans healthy and alive, so I want to share with my constituents my two cents on this vital issue.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Fox News

Vaccines protect individuals against COVID-19 Delta variant, but only if they're fully vaccinated: study

A new study found that individuals need to be fully vaccinated in order to be protected from the COVID-19 Delta variant, which is now dominant in the United States. "In individuals that were not previously infected with SARS-CoV-2, a single dose of either Pfizer or AstraZeneca vaccines barely induced neutralizing antibodies against variant Delta," the French researchers wrote in the journal Nature.
Pharmaceuticalstechstartups.com

A group of vaccinated Americans launches C19VaxReactions.com to bring awareness of negative vaccine reactions to the medical community

C19VaxReactions.com is a website launched by a “large and ever-growing group of Americans who were previously healthy and have been seriously injured by the COVID vaccines (Pfizer, Moderna, J&J as well as Astra Zeneca in the clinical trial stage in the United States).”. According to the information on their website,...
Kansas StateKAKE TV

Conflicting Covid advice on masks, vaccines leaves Kansans confused

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - As the Delta variant of Covid-19 has taken the lead in new cases here in Kansas, confusion has grown over how to fight it. Even the World Health Organization (WHO), the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and vaccine makers are disagreeing. “Certainly, they need to listen...
Sciencescitechdaily.com

COVID-19 Vaccination Affects on Rheumatic and Musculoskeletal Disease Flares

In a study of 1,377 patients with rheumatic and musculoskeletal diseases—such as inflammatory arthritis and lupus—flares of their conditions were uncommon following two-dose COVID-19 mRNA vaccination. In a study of 1,377 patients with rheumatic and musculoskeletal diseases—such as inflammatory arthritis and lupus—flares of their conditions were uncommon following two-dose COVID-19 mRNA vaccination.
Public HealthNature.com

The COVID vaccine makers tell all

A book from the Oxford–AstraZeneca team, and a documentary, go behind the scenes in the race to vaccinate the world. You have full access to this article via your institution. Vaxxers: The Inside Story of the Oxford AstraZeneca Vaccine and the Race Against the Virus Sarah Gilbert & Catherine Green...
PharmaceuticalsMedical News Today

Are COVID-19 vaccine boosters the way forward?

All data and statistics are based on publicly available data at the time of publication. Some information may be out of date. Visit our coronavirus hub and follow our live updates page for the most recent information on the COVID-19 pandemic. However, evidence is also emerging that existing vaccines may...

Comments / 0

Community Policy