Vaccine database: Manhattan sites offering COVID-19 inoculation

(MANHATTAN, KS) The COVID-19 vaccine rollout is moving ahead nationwide, and multiple locations in Manhattan have it on hand, according to an online database.

After the Biden administration earlier said all Americans would be eligible for the vaccine by May 1, in early April the administration moved that date to April 19.



“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, describing what the change would mean for ordinary Americans.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Manhattan:

414 Poyntz Ave Barry'S Drug Center

Phone: (785) 776-8833

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Wednesday: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm; Friday: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm

3254 Kimball Ave Candlewood Health Mart Pharmacy

Phone: 785-776-4100

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Wednesday: 10:00 am - 04:00 pm; Thursday: 10:00 am - 04:00 pm; Friday: 10:00 am - 04:00 pm

130 Sarber Ln Dillon'S Pharmacy

Appointment Available as of 2021-08-04 06:27:42 PDT

Phone: (785) 776-0060

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Wednesday: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm; Thursday: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm; Friday: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm

1101 Westloop Pl Dillon'S Pharmacy

Appointment Available as of 2021-08-04 06:27:42 PDT

Phone: (785) 539-9454

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Wednesday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm; Friday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm

2429 Claflin Rd Dunne'S Pharmacy

Phone: (785) 539-2345

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Wednesday: 8:30 am - 6:00 pm; Thursday: 8:30 am - 6:00 pm; Friday: 8:30 am - 6:00 pm

Phone: 785-587-8648

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Wednesday: 8:00 am - 9:00 pm; Thursday: 8:00 am - 9:00 pm; Friday: 8:00 am - 9:00 pm

2719 Anderson Ave Walgreens Co.

Phone: 785-587-8326

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Wednesday: 09:00am - 07:00pm; Thursday: 09:00am - 07:00pm; Friday: 09:00am - 07:00pm

325 Bluemont Ave Walgreens Co.

Phone: 785-776-9787

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Wednesday: 08:00am - 10:00pm; Thursday: 08:00am - 10:00pm; Friday: 08:00am - 10:00pm

101 Bluemont Ave Walmart Inc

Appointment Available as of 2021-08-04 06:20:38 PDT

Phone: 785-776-4897

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Wednesday: 8:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Thursday: 8:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Friday: 8:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.