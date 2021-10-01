CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florence, AL

Vaccine database: Florence sites that have it on hand

Florence Dispatch
Florence Dispatch
 19 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SEfnL_0aSKv70I00

(Sean Gallup / Getty)

(FLORENCE, AL) Supplies of the COVID-19 vaccine are increasing nationwide, and multiple locations in Florence have it on hand, according to an online database.

After the Biden administration earlier said all Americans would be eligible for the vaccine by May 1, in early April the administration moved that date to April 19.

“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, describing what the change would mean for ordinary Americans.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Florence:

869 Florence Blvd

Milner Rushing Drugs

Phone: (256) 764-4700

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Friday: 8:00 am - 6:00 pm; Saturday: 8:00 am - 3:00 pm; Sunday: closed

Visit source for more information

322 Cox Creek Pkwy

Publix Super Markets Inc.

Phone: (256) 718-1795

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Friday: 9:00am - 9:00pm; Saturday: 9:00am - 7:00pm; Sunday: 11:00am - 6:00pm

Visit source for more information

109 E Dr Hicks Blvd

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 256-718-0457

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Friday: 09:00am - 07:00pm; Saturday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Sunday: 11:00am - 03:00pm

Visit source for more information

2602 Florence Blvd

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 256-764-0436

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Friday: 08:00am - 10:00pm; Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm

Visit source for more information

1313 N Wood Ave

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 256-766-2144

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Friday: 09:00am - 08:00pm; Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm

Visit source for more information

3100 Hough Rd

Walmart Inc

Phone: 256-767-7581

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Friday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm

Visit source for more information

2701 Cloverdale Rd

Walmart Inc

Phone: 256-712-6410

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Friday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm

Visit source for more information

1410 Florence Blvd

Walmart Inc

Phone: 256-712-6195

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Friday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm

Visit source for more information

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.

