Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
La Crosse, WI

Where to find the COVID-19 vaccine in La Crosse

Posted by 
La Crosse News Beat
La Crosse News Beat
 17 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rzQZe_0aSKv67Z00

(John Moore / Getty)

(LA CROSSE, WI) Supplies of the COVID-19 vaccine are increasing nationwide, and multiple locations in La Crosse have it on hand, according to an online database.

After the Biden administration earlier said all Americans would be eligible for the vaccine by May 1, in early April the administration moved that date to April 19.

“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, describing what the change would mean for ordinary Americans.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in La Crosse:

3909 Mormon Coulee Rd

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 608-788-9700

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Thursday: 08:00am - 08:00pm; Friday: 08:00am - 08:00pm; Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm

Visit source for more information

4415 State Road 16

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 608-779-0939

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Thursday: 08:00am - 10:00pm; Friday: 08:00am - 10:00pm; Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm

Visit source for more information

900 West Ave S

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 608-796-2058

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Thursday: 12:00am - 12:00am; Friday: 12:00am - 12:00am; Saturday: 12:00am - 12:00am

Visit source for more information

2626 Rose St

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 608-781-0791

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Thursday: 08:00am - 10:00pm; Friday: 08:00am - 10:00pm; Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm

Visit source for more information

4622 Mormon Coulee Rd

Walmart Inc

Phone: 608-788-1870

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Thursday: 6:00 am - 7:00 pm; Friday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:25pm, 2:05pm - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

333 Front St N #200

Weber Health Logistics

Phone: 608-668-2111

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Thursday: 8:00 am - 7:00 pm; Friday: 8:00 am - 7:00 pm; Saturday: 9:00 am - 12:00 pm

Visit source for more information

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
La Crosse News Beat

La Crosse News Beat

La Crosse, WI
55
Followers
206
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

With La Crosse News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
La Crosse, WI
COVID-19 Vaccines
City
La Crosse, WI
Local
Wisconsin Health
Local
Wisconsin Vaccines
La Crosse, WI
Health
Local
Wisconsin Government
La Crosse, WI
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Wi#Americans#White House#Johnson Johnson Janssen
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Johnson & Johnson
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Moderna
News Break
Politics
Related
IndustryMSNBC

Why these Covid vaccine scientists resigned from the FDA

Tuesday’s departure of two influential scientists responsible for the Food and Drug Administration’s Covid-19 vaccine actions has brought a glaring issue within the agency to a critical boiling point: the need for true leadership. When four scientists and physicians at two of the most important United States agencies leave during...
Reno, NVUNR NevadaNews

Is the vaccine riskier than getting COVID?

As the Delta variant of COVID-19 sweeps across the United States and the world, more businesses, companies, and universities are requiring vaccination. Hesitancies to vaccinate come from a variety of places but educating yourself on the risks of the vaccine versus the risk of getting COVID can help aid your decision.
Concordia Parish, LAhannapub.com

Schools report COVID cases

Concordia Parish School Superintendent Toyua Watson said Tuesday that there are 36 positive COVID cases in the school district including staff and students. “We have 233 students quarantined out of the 3,000 students,” she said. “That is less than 10 percent.”. She said Ferriday High was closed due to COVID...
Brewster, WAkpq.com

Multiple Vaccination Clinics in Brewster as Mandate Deadline Looms

Douglas Okanogan Fire District 15 is letting the community know about some upcoming one-day vaccination clinics in Brewster. Thursday the district will administer Johnson & Johnson vaccines from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm at the District 15 EMS Station at 412 West Indian Avenue. Next Monday, the District will administer...
Monroe, LAmyarklamiss.com

Evacuees test positive in Monroe as they seek shelter in the Civic Center

MONROE,La–(KTVE/KARD) Due to hurricane Ida hundreds have fled New Orleans and found shelter here in Monroe. While some have evaded hurricane Ida there’s still one thing evacuees can’t escape, COVID-19. The city of Monroe is allowing evacuees to take shelter at the Monroe Civic Center. According to the city of Monroe nearly 500 evacuees are being housed at the Civic Center. At least twelve out of the 500 hundred evacuees have tested positive for COVID-19. Those who tested positive are being housed in the lobby of the Jack Howard theatre, those who tested negative are being housed in the Civic Center Arena. Communications director for the city of Monroe Michelli martin says the city is preparing for even more evacuees.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Medical Daily

Do COVID-19 Vaccines Have Long-Term Side Effects?

There is still a preponderance of hesitancy among a number of people when it comes to getting the COVID-19 vaccines. Such hesitation has been linked to their belief that the vaccines are not safe and come with far greater risks than getting infected with the novel coronavirus. But experts are speaking up in favor of the vaccines and clearing up some confusion on their possible side effects, especially their alleged long-term impact on the body.
Sedalia, MOkrcgtv.com

Sedalia hospital receives COVID-19 treatment assistance from state

SEDALIA — A team of emergency medical personnel began offering monoclonal antibody treatment at Bothwell Regional Health Center, according to the hospital's communications director. Governor Mike Parson announced the state's contract on Wednesday, in collaboration with the Department of Health and Senior Services. A Texas-based organization called SLSCO, or just...
Public HealthClickOnDetroit.com

Booster shots will likely be recommended for people who received Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine

DETROIT – Booster shots will likely be recommended for people who received the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine. The manufacturer announced the results of its study on the benefits of a booster on Wednesday. About 14 million people have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. It said phase two studies show people who received a second dose six months after the initial dose showed a ninefold increase in antibodies, compared to those seen four weeks after a single dose.
Medical & Biotechq95fm.net

U.S. Food and Drug Administration approves Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine, cautions against use in younger children

The US Food and Drug Administration has fully approved the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine for people age 16 and older, and authorized it for people as young as 12. However the agency is warning against using the vaccine “off-label” in children younger than 12, saying it “would not be appropriate.” The Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine is not currently approved nor authorized for children younger than 12, and the appropriate dosage for this age group has yet to be determined.

Comments / 0

Community Policy