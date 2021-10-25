CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brunswick, GA

Brunswick vaccinations: Where to get the COVID-19 shot Monday

Brunswick News Watch
Brunswick News Watch
 7 days ago
(Christopher Furlong / Getty)

(BRUNSWICK, GA) Supplies of the COVID-19 vaccine are increasing nationwide, and multiple locations in Brunswick have it on hand, according to an online database.

After the Biden administration earlier said all Americans would be eligible for the vaccine by May 1, in early April the administration moved that date to April 19.

“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, describing what the change would mean for ordinary Americans.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Brunswick:

171 Village At Glynn Pl #100

Publix Super Markets Inc.

Phone: (912) 261-4734

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 9:00am - 9:00pm; Tuesday: 9:00am - 9:00pm; Wednesday: 9:00am - 9:00pm

Visit source for more information

10100 Canal Rd

Sams Club

Phone: 912-602-6815

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

101 Torras Dr

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 912-267-0415

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 09:00am - 07:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 07:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am - 07:00pm

Visit source for more information

4575 Altama Ave

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 912-261-2593

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 08:00am - 10:00pm; Tuesday: 08:00am - 10:00pm; Wednesday: 08:00am - 10:00pm

Visit source for more information

150 Altama Connector

Walmart Inc

Phone: 912-261-1616

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 6:00 am - 7:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

11 Glynn Ave

Walmart Inc

Phone: 912-602-6145

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 1:30pm - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 6:00 am - 1:30pm, 1:30pm - 7:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 1:30pm - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

341 Venture Dr

Winn-Dixie

Phone: 912-264-2190

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 8:00am - 8:00pm; Tuesday: 8:00am - 8:00pm; Wednesday: 8:00am - 8:00pm

Visit source for more information

284 Hyde Park Commons

Winn-Dixie

Phone: 912-267-4846

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 8:00am - 8:00pm; Tuesday: 8:00am - 8:00pm; Wednesday: 8:00am - 8:00pm

Visit source for more information

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.

With Brunswick News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

