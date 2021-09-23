CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairbanks, AK

Fairbanks COVID-19 update: Open vaccine sites

Fairbanks Bulletin
Fairbanks Bulletin
 18 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Im2k2_0aSKuz2I00

(Alex Grimm / Getty)

(FAIRBANKS, AK) With the Biden administration moving up the date when Americans will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, the rollout is moving ahead, including in Fairbanks, where several locations have it on hand, according to an online database.

On April 3, the Biden administration moved up its timeline for eligibility, in an attempt to clear up confusion generated by state rollout plans: All Americans are eligible for the vaccine as of April 19.

“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Fairbanks:

930 Old Steese Hwy

Fred Meyer Pharmacy

Phone: (907) 459-4233

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Thursday: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm; Friday: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm; Saturday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm

3755 Airport Way

Fred Meyer Pharmacy

Phone: (907) 474-1433

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Thursday: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm; Friday: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm; Saturday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm

3627 Airport Way

Safeway Pharmacy

Phone: 907-374-4060

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Thursday: 09:00am - 08:00pm; Friday: 09:00am - 08:00pm; Saturday: 10:00am - 06:00pm

30 College Rd

Safeway Pharmacy

Phone: 907-374-4160

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Thursday: 09:00am - 08:00pm; Friday: 09:00am - 08:00pm; Saturday: 10:00am - 06:00pm

530 Old Steese Hwy

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 907-457-9301

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Thursday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Friday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm

537 Johansen Expy

Walmart Inc

Phone: 907-451-9900

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Thursday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Friday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.

Guest
07-29

Don’t take a shot that hasn’t been tested, not approved, death rate from it bud by the media, it’s all hype! Nuremberg law and U. S. Constitution are not with forced shot. Look at side effects. Test kits with EO on them have Ethylene Oxide in it. Look up side effects. They are putting that in your noggin!!!??? Yup

