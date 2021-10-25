CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Logan, UT

Logan vaccinations: Where to get the COVID-19 shot Monday

Logan Daily
Logan Daily
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Im2k2_0aSKuxGq00

(Alex Grimm / Getty)

(LOGAN, UT) With the Biden administration moving up the date when Americans will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, the rollout is moving ahead, including in Logan, where several locations have it on hand, according to an online database.

On April 3, the Biden administration moved up its timeline for eligibility, in an attempt to clear up confusion generated by state rollout plans: All Americans are eligible for the vaccine as of April 19.

“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Logan:

655 E 1300 N

Bear River Hd - Logan

Phone: (435) 792-6500

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Monday: 8:00 am - 6:00 pm; Tuesday: 8:00 am - 6:00 pm; Wednesday: 8:00 am - 6:00 pm

Visit source for more information

555 E 1400 N

Lee'S Marketplace - Logan Rx

Phone: (435) 750-0258

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

145 W 1250 N

Sams Club

Phone: 435-787-0063

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

442 N 175 E

Smith'S Pharmacy

Appointment Available as of 2021-09-23 20:53:53 PDT

Phone: (435) 753-6570

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Monday: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm; Tuesday: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm; Wednesday: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm

Visit source for more information

750 N Main St

Smith'S Pharmacy

Appointment Available as of 2021-09-23 20:53:53 PDT

Phone: (435) 753-1643

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Monday: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm; Tuesday: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm; Wednesday: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm

Visit source for more information

999 N Main St

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 435-227-1100

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

Visit source for more information

1550 N Main St

Walmart Inc

Phone: 435-753-0880

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 6:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

1150 S 100 W

Walmart Inc

Phone: 435-753-2111

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 6:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Daily Mail

US Army launches investigation after three service personnel 'who went to get their flu shot' were accidentally given dose of Pfizer's COVID vaccine instead

US Army bosses are investigating after three service personnel went to get a flu shot on base - only to be given a dose of Pfizer's COVID vaccine instead. Army officials confirmed the accidental doses were administered at the Joint Base Lewis-McChord in Washington earlier this month, to three unidentified people.
MILITARY
eturbonews.com

Surprising CDC Study just released on effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccine

The data demonstrate that vaccination can provide a higher, more robust, and more consistent level of immunity to protect people from hospitalization for COVID-19 than infection alone for at least 6 months. Today, CDC published new science reinforcing that vaccination is the best protection against COVID-19. In a new MMWR...
PHARMACEUTICALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Government
Logan, UT
Government
City
Logan, UT
Logan, UT
Health
Logan, UT
COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Utah Coronavirus
Local
Utah Health
Local
Utah COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Utah Vaccines
deseret.com

Scientists reveal how often fully vaccinated people spread COVID-19 at home

Fully vaccinated people can catch the novel coronavirus and spread it to those living in their homes, experts in the United Kingdom warned this week. People who were fully vaccinated against the coronavirus can spread the virus in their homes as much as those who were not vaccinated, according to a new study.
SCIENCE
953wiki.com

Walmart issues Recall of Products

Walmart Recalls Better Homes and Gardens Essential Oil Infused Aromatherapy Room Spray with Gemstones Due to Rare and Dangerous Bacteria; Two Deaths Investigated:. 1. Walmart Recalls Better Homes and Gardens Essential Oil Infused Aromatherapy Room Spray with Gemstones Due to Rare and Dangerous Bacteria; Two Deaths Investigated:. Recall Date:...
FOOD SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
raleighmag.com

Herbal Heroin?

A new heroin-like drug is sweeping the streets… and it’s legal in NC. Word on the street is there’s a trendy drug in town (and sweeping the country) that’s dangerously addictive—but 100% legal in NC… and as easy to get here as a pack of smokes or vape juice. Banned...
RALEIGH, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Vaccinations#Americans#Johnson Johnson Janssen#Pfizer Biontech Lrb Ag
Joy 107.1

COVID-19 Vaccine Misinformation Causes Some Parent Concerns Ahead Of Roll Out For Kids 5-11

Speaking during a town hall with the American Academy of Pediatrics on Thursday, James D. Campbell, M.D., M.S., FAAP, a member of the AAP Committee on Infectious Diseases, called the claim that the vaccine impacted fertility a "social media hoax." Campbell explained that someone hypothesized the vaccine could cause infertility, but there was no actual data or evidence to show a correlation.
KIDS
Iowa Capital Dispatch

An infectious disease expert explains new federal rules on vaccine booster shots

Many Americans now have the green light to get a COVID-19 vaccine booster – and the flexibility to receive a different brand than the original vaccine they received. On the heels of the Food and Drug Administration’s Sept. 22, 2021, emergency use authorization of a third dose – or “booster shot” – of the Pfizer-BioNtech […] The post An infectious disease expert explains new federal rules on vaccine booster shots appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Johnson & Johnson
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Moderna
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
White House
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
CBS Pittsburgh

COVID-19 In Pittsburgh: Allegheny County Reports 2-Day Total Of 781 New Coronavirus Cases

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting a two-day total of 781 new COVID-19 cases and no additional deaths. The Health Department says the full weekend of data isn’t available from the state yet, and the numbers come from a brief update on cases received through 10 p.m. Saturday. There have been 7,432 total hospitalizations and 132,673 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started. The county-wide death toll stands at 2,310. More information on the Coronavirus pandemic: CDC Coronavirus Information CDC Global Map of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Pennsylvania Department of Health Information Allegheny County Health Department Information
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
Logan Daily

Logan Daily

Logan, UT
110
Followers
316
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

With Logan Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy