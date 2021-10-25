CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland vaccinations: COVID-19 inoculation sites in the area

 7 days ago
(Emanuele Cremaschi / Getty)

(PORTLAND, ME) The COVID-19 vaccine rollout is moving ahead nationwide, and multiple locations in Portland have it on hand, according to an online database.

On April 3, the Biden administration moved up its timeline for eligibility, in an attempt to clear up confusion generated by state rollout plans: All Americans are eligible for the vaccine as of April 19.

“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Portland:

295 Forest Ave

Hannaford

Phone: 207-761-5967

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 8:00am-8:00pm; Tuesday: 8:00am-8:00pm; Wednesday: 8:00am-8:00pm

Visit source for more information

787 Riverside St

Hannaford

Phone: 207-878-1106

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 9:00am-8:00pm; Tuesday: 9:00am-8:00pm; Wednesday: 9:00am-8:00pm

Visit source for more information

85 Auburn St

Osco Pharmacy

Phone: 207-797-0536

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 09:00am - 08:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 08:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am - 08:00pm

Visit source for more information

127 Marginal Way

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 207-771-5631

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 09:00am - 07:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 07:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am - 07:00pm

Visit source for more information

616 Forest Ave

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 207-761-9454

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 09:00am - 07:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 07:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am - 07:00pm

Visit source for more information

290 Congress St

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 207-774-0344

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 09:00am - 07:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 07:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am - 07:00pm

Visit source for more information

713 Congress St

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 207-774-8456

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 09:00am - 07:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 07:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am - 07:00pm

Visit source for more information

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.

