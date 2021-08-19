Cancel
State College, PA

Vaccine database: State College sites that have it on hand

Posted by 
State College Voice
 22 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rzQZe_0aSKuvVO00

(John Moore / Getty)

(STATE COLLEGE, PA) The COVID-19 vaccine rollout is moving ahead nationwide, and multiple locations in State College have it on hand, according to an online database.

After the Biden administration earlier said all Americans would be eligible for the vaccine by May 1, in early April the administration moved that date to April 19.

“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, describing what the change would mean for ordinary Americans.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in State College:

1101 N Atherton St

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (814) 234-4761

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Thursday: 08:00am-08:00pm; Friday: 08:00am-08:00pm; Saturday: 09:00am-06:00pm

Visit source for more information

2121 S Atherton St

Giant

Phone: 814-861-2790

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Thursday: 9:00am-8:00pm; Friday: 9:00am-8:00pm; Saturday: 9:00am-4:00pm

Visit source for more information

1927 S Atherton St

Rite Aid

Phone: 814-237-1625

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Thursday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm; Friday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm; Saturday: 09:00 am-5:00 pm

Visit source for more information

1536 N Atherton St

Rite Aid

Phone: 814-237-4133

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Thursday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm; Friday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm; Saturday: 09:00 am-6:00 pm

Visit source for more information

381 Benner Pike

Sams Club

Phone: 814-235-9404

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Thursday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Friday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm

Visit source for more information

1665 N Atherton St

Walmart Inc

Phone: 814-237-8401

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Thursday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Friday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

373 Benner Pike

Walmart Inc

Phone: 814-235-9306

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Thursday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Friday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.

Comments / 0

State College Voice

State College, PA
ABOUT

With State College Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

