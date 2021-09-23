CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Meridian, MS

Where to find the COVID-19 vaccine in Meridian

Meridian News Beat
Meridian News Beat
 18 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ieMPm_0aSKuryU00

(Sean Rayford / Getty)

(MERIDIAN, MS) The COVID-19 vaccine rollout is moving ahead nationwide, and multiple locations in Meridian have it on hand, according to an online database.

After the Biden administration earlier said all Americans would be eligible for the vaccine by May 1, in early April the administration moved that date to April 19.

“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, describing what the change would mean for ordinary Americans.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Meridian:

2401 State Blvd

Healthcareonthego,Llc

Phone: (601) 282-8226

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Thursday: 8:00 am - 5:00 pm; Friday: 8:00 am - 5:00 pm; Saturday: closed

Visit source for more information

715 Bonita Dr

Sams Club

Phone: 601-482-4833

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Thursday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Friday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm

Visit source for more information

4910 Poplar Springs Dr

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 601-483-3997

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Thursday: 08:00am - 08:00pm; Friday: 08:00am - 08:00pm; Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm

Visit source for more information

1415 24th Ave

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 601-693-5302

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Thursday: 08:00am - 08:00pm; Friday: 08:00am - 08:00pm; Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm

Visit source for more information

1733 2nd St S

Walmart Inc

Phone: 601-485-2250

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Thursday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Friday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

2400 MS-19

Walmart Inc

Phone: 601-482-0425

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Thursday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Friday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

3310 MS-39

Walmart Inc

Phone: 601-286-6860

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Thursday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Friday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

5100 MS-39

Winn-Dixie

Phone: 601-485-0818

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Thursday: 8:00am - 8:00pm; Friday: 8:00am - 8:00pm; Saturday: 9:00am - 6:00pm

Visit source for more information

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.

Comments / 0

Related
healththoroughfare.com

Doctor From California Refuses to Get Vaccinated for COVID-19

It may be surprising for most people, but not all doctors and those working in the medical field are willing to get vaccinated for COVID. One good example is the case of a doctor from the Californian city of Santa Barbara. Dr. Mark Abate is his name, and he’s a hematologist and oncologist with experience of over 33 years. According to Independent.com, he refuses COVID vaccination.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Meridian, MS
Health
Local
Mississippi Government
City
Meridian, MS
Local
Mississippi COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Mississippi Health
Meridian, MS
Government
Local
Mississippi Vaccines
CBS Boston

Who Is Eligible? Dr. Mallika Marshall On Pfizer COVID Vaccine Booster Shot

BOSTON (CBS) — The FDA has finally authorized booster doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for senior citizens and other high-risk groups. Dr. Mallika Marshall is here to answer questions about booster shots pertaining to the Pfizer vaccine. Q: Doctor, does this mean people can go out and get a booster shot now? A: Not yet. Yes, the FDA has authorized boosters for people over 65 and people who have health conditions that put them at higher risk of getting severe COVID. Boosters should be given at least six months after the second Pfizer dose. After that decision, a CDC panel recommended boosters...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Saginaw News

Meijer set to provide COVID-19 vaccine booster shots

GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Meijer says it’s ready to provide booster doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to eligible residents. “We’ve come a long way these past 18 months, but in order to continue on that path and maintain our healthy communities, we encourage everyone who is eligible to get the COVID-19 booster,” Rick Keyes, president and CEO of the Walker-based retailer said in a statement. “Our Pharmacy Team worked diligently to vaccinate a very large number of people in a relatively short amount of time and is preparing to administer boosters for those who are eligible to take that next step.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
thewestsidegazette.com

Moderna Vaccine Appears to Offer Strongest Protection Against COVID

CDC Says All Vaccines Offer Strong Resistance to the Virus. According to a new report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, two-dose regimens of the Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech mRNA vaccines provided a high level of protection against COVID-19 hospitalizations in a real-world evaluation at 21 U.S. hospitals during the period between March 11 and August 15.
PHARMACEUTICALS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
biopharmadive.com

FDA green lights booster dose of Pfizer vaccine for older, more vulnerable Americans

The Food and Drug Administration will allow older adults and people at high risk of severe COVID-19 to receive a third dose of Pfizer and BioNTech's coronavirus vaccine, announcing Wednesday night an amended emergency authorization for the shot. The regulator's decision, which comes as cases, hospitalizations and deaths from coronavirus...
INDUSTRY
WAFB.com

Hospital does not require COVID vaccine due to staffing shortages in Arkansas

PIGGOTT, Ark. (KAIT/Gray News) - The Piggott Community Hospital doesn’t require the COVID-19 vaccine for staff. Executive director James Magee says being understaffed and having fears of losing too many nurses played a significant role in the decision. “It’s the worst staffing challenge that I’ve seen,” Magee said. “It’s a...
ARKANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Getty Rrb#Americans#White House#Johnson Johnson Janssen#Pfizer Biontech
WXIA 11 Alive

No, the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine dosage is not the same for kids ages 5 to 11 as it is for adults

Pfizer made headlines on Sept. 20 when the company announced its study showed its COVID-19 vaccine is safe and effective for children ages 5 to 11. The company didn’t release the full data from its study but will submit the data to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) when it applies for emergency use authorization. Pfizer says it plans to do that as soon as possible.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Valneva expands trials on COVID-19 vaccine candidate

PARIS, Sept 23 (Reuters) - French vaccine maker Valneva (VLS.PA) is expanding trials of a COVID-19 vaccine candidate called VLA2001, and remains in talks with the European Commission over a potential contract, the company said on Thursday. Valneva shares plunged 42% after Britain said on Sept 13 that it cancelled...
INDUSTRY
CNET

COVID vaccine mandates are here. Here's everyone who needs proof of vaccination

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. Since President Joe Biden announced COVID-19 vaccine mandates on Sept. 9, there have been several challenges to the plan from congressional Republicans as well as local and state officials. The new White House policy would mandate vaccines for all federal employees and contractors who do business with the federal government, as well as for health care workers at Medicare and Medicaid facilities. Additionally, the plan directs the Labor Department to require all businesses with 100 or more employees to ensure that their workers are either vaccinated or tested weekly.
PHARMACEUTICALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Johnson & Johnson
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Moderna
News Break
Politics
ABC 33/40 News

What's next for those who got Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine?

Johnson and Johnson says a second dose of its COVID 19 vaccine provides stronger protection. It also says a booster provides an increase in antibodies. Those who received the one dose vaccine have questions. Some are asking if they should go ahead and get a dose of Pfizer or Moderna for extra protection.
PUBLIC HEALTH
ValueWalk

Fourth Coronavirus Stimulus Checks Finally Coming, But For Specific Workers

A fourth federal stimulus check is finally coming, but it’s not for everyone. These fourth coronavirus stimulus checks will cover specific workers who were hit hard by the pandemic. Such workers would get up to $600 stimulus checks as part of the United States Department of Agriculture’s Farm and Food Workers Relief (FFWR) grant program.
AGRICULTURE
Meridian News Beat

Meridian News Beat

Meridian, MS
105
Followers
252
Post
9K+
Views
ABOUT

With Meridian News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy