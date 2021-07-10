Cancel
Sanford, NC

Sanford COVID-19 update: Open vaccine sites

Sanford Updates
Sanford Updates
 9 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1teXJY_0aSKuq5l00

(Kevin Winter / Getty)

(SANFORD, NC) With the Biden administration moving up the date when Americans will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, the rollout is moving ahead, including in Sanford, where several locations have it on hand, according to an online database.

On April 3, the Biden administration moved up its timeline for eligibility, in an attempt to clear up confusion generated by state rollout plans: All Americans are eligible for the vaccine as of April 19.

“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Sanford:

1655 Buffalo Lake Rd

Food Lion

Phone: 919-498-1962

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 9:00am-5:00pm; Sunday: Unknown; Monday: 9:00am-7:00pm

Visit source for more information

1720 S Horner Blvd

Vaishno-Devi Llc Dba Sanford Pharmacy

Phone: 919-292-6161

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:00 pm; Sunday: closed; Monday: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm

Visit source for more information

2286 Jefferson Davis Hwy

Walgreens Co.

Appointment Available as of 2021-07-10 05:28:22 PDT

Phone: 919-777-5983

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 08:00am - 08:00pm

Visit source for more information

1050 S Horner Blvd

Walgreens Co.

Appointment Available as of 2021-07-10 05:28:22 PDT

Phone: 919-776-2727

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 08:00am - 08:00pm

Visit source for more information

830 Spring Ln

Walgreens Co.

Appointment Available as of 2021-07-10 05:28:22 PDT

Phone: 919-774-6610

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 09:00am - 08:00pm

Visit source for more information

1956 S Horner Blvd

Walgreens Co.

Appointment Available as of 2021-07-10 05:28:22 PDT

Phone: 919-775-4361

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Sunday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Monday: 07:00am - 11:00pm

Visit source for more information

3310 NC-87

Walmart Inc

Phone: 919-776-9388

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.

Sanford, NC
ABOUT

With Sanford Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

