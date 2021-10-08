CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sanford, NC

COVID-19 vaccine: Sanford sites that have it on hand

 12 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IT6Wo_0aSKuq5l00

(Emanuele Cremaschi / Getty)

(SANFORD, NC) Supplies of the COVID-19 vaccine are increasing nationwide, and multiple locations in Sanford have it on hand, according to an online database.

After the Biden administration earlier said all Americans would be eligible for the vaccine by May 1, in early April the administration moved that date to April 19.

“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, describing what the change would mean for ordinary Americans.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Sanford:

1655 Buffalo Lake Rd

Food Lion

Phone: 919-498-1962

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Friday: 9:00am-7:00pm; Saturday: 9:00am-5:00pm; Sunday: Unknown

Visit source for more information

1720 S Horner Blvd

Vaishno-Devi Llc Dba Sanford Pharmacy

Phone: 919-292-6161

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Friday: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm; Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:00 pm; Sunday: closed

Visit source for more information

2286 Jefferson Davis Hwy

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 919-777-5983

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Friday: 08:00am - 08:00pm; Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm

Visit source for more information

1050 S Horner Blvd

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 919-776-2727

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Friday: 08:00am - 08:00pm; Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm

Visit source for more information

830 Spring Ln

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 919-774-6610

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Friday: 09:00am - 08:00pm; Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm

Visit source for more information

1956 S Horner Blvd

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 919-775-4361

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Friday: 07:00am - 11:00pm; Saturday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Sunday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

Visit source for more information

3310 NC-87

Walmart Inc

Phone: 919-776-9388

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Friday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm

Visit source for more information

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.

Sanford Updates

Sanford Updates

Sanford, NC
