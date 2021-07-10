Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Salisbury, MD

Where to find the COVID-19 vaccine in Salisbury as of Saturday

Posted by 
Salisbury Dispatch
Salisbury Dispatch
 9 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Im2k2_0aSKuoZX00

(Alex Grimm / Getty)

(SALISBURY, MD) Supplies of the COVID-19 vaccine are increasing nationwide, and multiple locations in Salisbury have it on hand, according to an online database.

After the Biden administration earlier said all Americans would be eligible for the vaccine by May 1, in early April the administration moved that date to April 19.

“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, describing what the change would mean for ordinary Americans.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Salisbury:

751 S Salisbury Blvd

Acme Pharmacy

Phone: 443-260-2400

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am - 05:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 05:00pm; Monday: 09:00am - 08:00pm

Visit source for more information

1207 Mt Hermon Rd

Mt Hermon Discount Pharmacy

Phone: (410) 749-5900

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 9:00 am - 3:00 pm; Sunday: closed; Monday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

1147 Pemberton Dr

Pemberton Pharmacy & Gift

Phone: (410) 677-0707

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 9:00 am - 5:00 pm; Sunday: 11:00 am - 4:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

540 Riverside Dr

Riverside Pharmacy

Phone: (410) 742-1188

Available vaccine types: Moderna, Johnson & Johnson's Janssen

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 9:00 am - 2:00 pm; Sunday: Unknown; Monday: 8:00 am - 6:30 pm

Visit source for more information

1208 Parsons Rd

Rite Aid

Phone: 410-543-8180

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00 am-6:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am-6:00 pm; Monday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm

Visit source for more information

833 S Salisbury Blvd

Rite Aid

Phone: 443-260-0722

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00 am-6:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am-6:00 pm; Monday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm

Visit source for more information

1316 Mt Hermon Rd

Rite Aid

Phone: 410-749-0205

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00 am-6:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am-6:00 pm; Monday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm

Visit source for more information

2700 N Salisbury Blvd

Sams Club

Phone: 410-860-8466

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm; Sunday: Unknown; Monday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

909 Mt Hermon Rd

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 410-334-2194

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

Visit source for more information

735 S Salisbury Blvd

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 410-219-5261

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

Visit source for more information

2702 N Salisbury Blvd

Walmart Inc

Appointment Available as of 2021-07-10 06:15:26 PDT

Phone: 410-860-5095

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Salisbury Dispatch

Salisbury Dispatch

Salisbury, MD
43
Followers
64
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

With Salisbury Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland COVID-19 Vaccines
City
Salisbury, MD
Local
Maryland Health
Local
Maryland Government
Salisbury, MD
Health
Salisbury, MD
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Md#Americans#Johnson Johnson Janssen#Janssen Walk Ins
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Johnson & Johnson
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Moderna
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
White House
Related
Pharmaceuticalsdeseret.com

New COVID-19 symptoms emerge among fully vaccinated

More data continues to come out about new COVID-19 symptoms from patients who have been vaccinated. Specifically, the ZOE COVID Symptom study has been updating its list of symptoms for those who have been vaccinated. The top 5 COVID-19 symptoms after vaccinations. The study suggested there are five COVID-19 symptoms...
ScienceMedicalXpress

WHO sees 'likely' COVID vaccine link to rare heart inflammation

The World Health Organization said Friday that there was a "likely causal association" between coronavirus vaccines using mRNA technology and "very rare" heart inflammations, but the benefits still outweigh the risks. The UN health body's Global Advisory Committee on Vaccine Safety (GACVS) said that cases of myocarditis—inflammation of the heart...
KidsPosted by
NJ.com

When could the COVID vaccine be ready for younger kids?

The pandemic isn’t over. And many in New Jersey still haven’t been vaccinated. Most notable among the unvaccinated? Children. Clinical trials are ongoing. But right now, younger children — those under 12 — are not eligible to receive the vaccine. That likely will not change before schools start reopening next month.
Kidsouhealth.com

COVID Vaccine Guidance for Parents and Families

OU Health pediatrician Donna Tyungu, M.D., specializes in diagnosis and treatment of infectious diseases in children. With expertise in pediatric healthcare, and experience throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, she offers informed guidance from the perspective of a healthcare professional and parent. To date, we haven’t seen severe illness, hospitalization and death...
Public Healthfox13news.com

CDC: 'Likely' link between COVID vaccines and rare condition in teens

The Federal Drug Administration on Wednesday announced that it plans to add an advisory to the COVID vaccines. This comes after an alarming rise in deaths involving inflammation around a vital organ in recipients ages 12 to 18. For parents weary of the pandemic battle, 2021 offers another vexing question:...
Public HealthCNBC

Vaccinated people can transmit the delta variant—and 3 other things to know about the dominant Covid strain

The delta variant's "rapid rise is troubling," CDC director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said of the dangerous Covid strain in a White House press briefing Thursday. The more transmissible delta variant is now the most dominant strain of the coronavirus in the United States, representing over 50% of cases across the country, according to data released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Wednesday.
Delaware StatePosted by
24/7 Wall St.

This is the City in Delaware With the Most COVID-19 Cases

The U.S. has reported more than 33.3 million confirmed COVID-19 cases as of July 8. More than 600,000 Americans have died of COVID-19 — the highest death toll of any country. Nationwide, there were an average of 3.5 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans in the week ending July 8. Cumulatively, the U.S. has […]
Independence, MOBlue Springs Examiner

Area COVID-19 vaccination sites

All Missourians ages 12 and older (Pfizer vaccine) or 18 and older (Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccines) are eligible to receive COVID vaccines without charge. Vaccinations are being offered as follows:. Truman Medical Centers/University Health: 7900 Lee’s Summit Road, Kansas City, and 2211 Charlotte St., Kansas City. Vaccinations are...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Issued New COVID Warning

Do you want the coronavirus pandemic to ever end? Read this. A new variant, called Delta, threatens to upend progress, as cases rise in the United States. Concerned, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared on NPR's All Things Considered with a warning about how this can affect you, even if you're already vaccinated. Read on for his five-point warning, and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.

Comments / 0

Community Policy