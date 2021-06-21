Cancel
Salisbury, MD

Where to find the COVID-19 vaccine in Salisbury

Posted by 
Salisbury Dispatch
Salisbury Dispatch
 14 hours ago
(Jeenah Moon / Getty)

(SALISBURY, MD) The COVID-19 vaccine rollout is moving ahead nationwide, and multiple locations in Salisbury have it on hand, according to an online database.

After the Biden administration earlier said all Americans would be eligible for the vaccine by May 1, in early April the administration moved that date to April 19.

“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, describing what the change would mean for ordinary Americans.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Salisbury:

751 S Salisbury Blvd

Acme Pharmacy

Phone: 443-260-2400

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 09:00am - 08:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 08:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am - 08:00pm

Visit source for more information

1207 Mt Hermon Rd

Mt Hermon Discount Pharmacy

Phone: (410) 749-5900

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

1147 Pemberton Dr

Pemberton Pharmacy & Gift

Phone: (410) 677-0707

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

540 Riverside Dr

Riverside Pharmacy

Phone: (410) 742-1188

Available vaccine types: Moderna, Johnson & Johnson's Janssen

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 8:00 am - 6:30 pm; Tuesday: 8:00 am - 6:30 pm; Wednesday: 8:00 am - 6:30 pm

Visit source for more information

1208 Parsons Rd

Rite Aid

Phone: 410-543-8180

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm; Tuesday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm; Wednesday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm

Visit source for more information

833 S Salisbury Blvd

Rite Aid

Phone: 443-260-0722

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm; Tuesday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm; Wednesday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm

Visit source for more information

1316 Mt Hermon Rd

Rite Aid

Phone: 410-749-0205

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm; Tuesday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm; Wednesday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm

Visit source for more information

2700 N Salisbury Blvd

Sams Club

Phone: 410-860-8466

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

909 Mt Hermon Rd

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 410-334-2194

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

Visit source for more information

735 S Salisbury Blvd

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 410-219-5261

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

Visit source for more information

2702 N Salisbury Blvd

Walmart Inc

Phone: 410-860-5095

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 6:00 am - 7:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.

