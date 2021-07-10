Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Casper, WY

Casper vaccinations: Where to get the COVID-19 shot Saturday

Posted by 
Casper Updates
Casper Updates
 9 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13UePn_0aSKumo500

(Scott Olson / Getty)

(CASPER, WY) With the Biden administration moving up the date when Americans will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, the rollout is moving ahead, including in Casper, where several locations have it on hand, according to an online database.

After the Biden administration earlier said all Americans would be eligible for the vaccine by May 1, in early April the administration moved that date to April 19.

“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, describing what the change would mean for ordinary Americans.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Casper:

401 SE Wyoming Blvd

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Appointment Available as of 2021-07-10 06:22:39 PDT

Phone: (307) 234-9603

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am-05:00pm; Sunday: 11:00am-05:00pm; Monday: 09:00am-07:00pm

Visit source for more information

1076 CY Ave

Osco Pharmacy

Phone: 307-266-0156

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 04:00pm; Monday: 08:00am - 08:00pm

Visit source for more information

2625 E 2nd St

Osco Pharmacy

Phone: 307-234-7159

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 04:00pm; Monday: 08:00am - 08:00pm

Visit source for more information

4600 E 2nd St

Sams Club

Phone: 307-237-8877

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm; Sunday: Unknown; Monday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

2405 CY Ave

Smith'S Pharmacy

Appointment Available as of 2021-07-10 06:21:59 PDT

Phone: (307) 266-6250

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Saturday: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am - 5:00 pm; Monday: 8:00 am - 8:00 pm

Visit source for more information

190 SE Wyoming Blvd

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 307-234-9184

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

Visit source for more information

1071 CY Ave

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 307-234-9379

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

Visit source for more information

4400 E 2nd St

Walmart Inc

Appointment Available as of 2021-07-10 06:18:36 PDT

Phone: 307-237-0991

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

4255 CY Ave

Walmart Inc

Appointment Available as of 2021-07-10 06:18:36 PDT

Phone: 307-232-9593

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Casper Updates

Casper Updates

Casper, WY
35
Followers
63
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

With Casper Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Casper, WY
Local
Wyoming Coronavirus
Local
Wyoming Health
Local
Wyoming Government
Local
Wyoming COVID-19 Vaccines
Casper, WY
Health
Casper, WY
COVID-19 Vaccines
Casper, WY
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Vaccinations#Americans#Johnson Johnson Janssen#06 21 59#Pfizer Biontech
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
Johnson & Johnson
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Moderna
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
White House
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Oregon's COVID-19 vaccination rate hits 70 percent

About 70 percent of adults in Oregon have now received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, the state’s health department said Friday. The Oregon Health Authority announced the milestone in a press release based on data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), noting that the state now follows behind 17 others that have reached the 70 percent threshold.
Wyoming Statekotatv.com

Low-vaccination rates in Wyoming are concerning as Delta variant becomes the dominant strain of COVID-19

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - One of the most vaccine hesitant states happens to be South Dakota’s neighbor. Only about 31% of Wyoming’s population is fully vaccinated. The county with the lowest vaccination rate is Campbell County, in the Eastern part of the state where just 18% of the population received the jab, according to Wyoming’s Department of Health.
Public HealthWZZM 13

Trinity Health requiring all workers be vaccinated against COVID-19

Trinity Health employees will soon be required to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, the hospital network announced Thursday. Trinity Health President and CEO Mike Slubowski, along with EVP and Chief Clinical Officer Dan Roth, M.D., made the announcement in a memo to staff, saying, “Our Core Value of Safety means we do everything we can to protect people. That’s why effective today, Trinity Health will require all colleagues, clinical staff, contractors and those conducting business in our facilities be vaccinated against COVID-19.”
Kidsnbc25news.com

MDHHS urges families to vaccinate children for COVID-19 in latest town hall

Today, MDHHS held a virtual townhall to address parents and families’ questions surrounding children receiving the COVID-19 vaccine. Veronica McNally, the founder of the Franny Strong Foundation and I Vaccinate and consumer representative on the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices hosted the event. She was joined by local doctors, educators and advocates of the COVID-19 vaccine.
Cheyenne, WYwyomingnewsnow.tv

Health experts encourage community to do their part as cases and hospitalizations grow ahead of Cheyenne Frontier Days

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - For the last few months, Laramie County has been the hotspot in the state for new COVID-19 cases. It has also recently seen a rise in hospitalizations due to COVID-19. This had led Cheyenne Regional Medical Center to ask the community to “pull together as a community to eliminate preventable suffering and death from COVID-19.”
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

Healthy Michigan boy, 13, dies in his sleep three days after receiving his second dose of Pfizer Covid vaccine as CDC launches investigation

A 13-year-old from Michigan has died in his sleep three days after receiving his second Coronavirus vaccine, prompting an investigation by the Centers for Disease Control. Jacob Clynick, a healthy boy with no underlying conditions, received his second shot of the Pfizer vaccine at Walgreens in Zilwaukee on June 13, according to his aunt.
Mohave County, AZMohave Daily News

Delta variant confirmed locally

BULLHEAD CITY — An increase in local COVID-19 cases and the presence of a highly transmissible variant of the virus are “concerning” to Mohave County Department of Public Health Director Denise Burley. “As is occurring in most areas of the United States, the delta and U.K. variants have been identified...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Moderna, This Is How Your Antibodies Respond to the Delta Variant

As the Delta variant of COVID continues to spread rapidly across the globe, people are wondering what kind of protection their vaccine grants them. This new strain of the virus comes with new symptoms and spreads more readily than previous variants, making some concerned individuals worry they might be in danger despite their vaccination status. Now, new research is painting a clearer picture. When Moderna was recently put to the test against the Delta variant, it showed some promising results—but the antibody response to the variant was notably lower than it was against the original virus.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Walgreens offering $25 incentive to customers who get COVID-19 vaccine

Walgreens announced Tuesday customers who receive the vaccination at most of its locations will immediately receive $25 in store credit on their myWalgreens account. Customers without a myWalgreens account can opt to receive a $25 Walgreens gift card following vaccination instead. The offer comes as the Biden administration on Tuesday...
Public HealthCNBC

Vaccinated people can transmit the delta variant—and 3 other things to know about the dominant Covid strain

The delta variant's "rapid rise is troubling," CDC director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said of the dangerous Covid strain in a White House press briefing Thursday. The more transmissible delta variant is now the most dominant strain of the coronavirus in the United States, representing over 50% of cases across the country, according to data released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Wednesday.
NFLPosted by
24/7 Wall St.

Free Things For People Who Get Vaccinated

Less than 59% of the U.S. population 18 years and older have been fully vaccinated. In Mississippi, the state with the lowest rate, the number is less than 43%. Epidemiologists and public health officials have voiced growing concern that the highly aggressive Delta variant will turn some parts of America into COVID-19 hotspots. Before the […]

Comments / 1

Community Policy