Statesville, NC

Where to find the COVID-19 vaccine in Statesville as of Friday

Statesville Updates
 12 hours ago
(Sean Gardner / Getty)

(STATESVILLE, NC) Supplies of the COVID-19 vaccine are increasing nationwide, and multiple locations in Statesville have it on hand, according to an online database.

After the Biden administration earlier said all Americans would be eligible for the vaccine by May 1, in early April the administration moved that date to April 19.

“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, describing what the change would mean for ordinary Americans.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Statesville:

1550 Wilkesboro Hwy

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Appointment Available as of 2021-09-23 20:52:48 PDT

Phone: (704) 872-7444

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Friday: 08:00am-08:00pm; Saturday: 09:00am-06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am-06:00pm

722 Sullivan Rd

Ingles Pharmacy

Phone: 704-872-3984

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Friday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm; Saturday: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm; Sunday: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm

134 Venture Ln

Publix Super Markets Inc.

Phone: (704) 380-6134

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Friday: 9:00am - 9:00pm; Saturday: 9:00am - 7:00pm; Sunday: 11:00am - 6:00pm

1716 E Broad St

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 704-872-8131

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Friday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm

951 Davie Ave

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 704-873-6216

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Friday: 08:00am - 10:00pm; Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm

1116 Crossroads Dr

Walmart Inc

Phone: 704-871-9833

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Friday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.

Comments / 3

Satire Mic
07-31

What if the test is faulty and it's creator said so too? What if the CDC is. recalling the certification for the PCR test in december? What if masks don't work? What if the CDC makes billions every year in pushing vaccines? What if the poke destroys your immune system and will force you to keep taking booster shots filled with herd culling poisons? What if masks are to spread fear and for concealment for upcoming leftists rioters? What if this whole thing were planned to usher in a new currency that will control the people? But wait.. All of this is true! Anyone not doing research deserves what is coming.

Reply(2)
3
 

Statesville Updates

Statesville Updates

Statesville, NC
193
Followers
276
Post
17K+
Views
ABOUT

With Statesville Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy