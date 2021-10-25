Dubuque vaccinations: Where to get the COVID-19 shot Monday

(Sean Gallup / Getty)

(DUBUQUE, IA) Supplies of the COVID-19 vaccine are increasing nationwide, and multiple locations in Dubuque have it on hand, according to an online database.

After the Biden administration earlier said all Americans would be eligible for the vaccine by May 1, in early April the administration moved that date to April 19.



“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, describing what the change would mean for ordinary Americans.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Dubuque:

3500 Dodge St CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (563) 557-0304

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Monday: 09:00am-07:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am-07:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am-07:00pm

2255 John F Kennedy Rd UNIT 16 Hartig Drug

Phone: (563) 588-8703

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 8:00 am - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 8:00 am - 7:00 pm; Wednesday: 8:00 am - 7:00 pm

157 Locust St Hartig Drug Co 2

Phone: (563) 588-8702

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 8:00 am - 6:00 pm; Tuesday: 8:00 am - 6:00 pm; Wednesday: 8:00 am - 6:00 pm

2225 Central Ave Hartig Drug Co 4

Phone: (563) 588-8704

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm

1600 University Ave Hartig Drug Co 8

Phone: (563) 588-8708

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 8:00 am - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 8:00 am - 7:00 pm; Wednesday: 8:00 am - 7:00 pm

Appointment Available as of 2021-09-23 20:51:33 PDT

Phone: 563-583-3858

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Monday: 8:00 am - 8:00 pm; Tuesday: 8:00 am - 8:00 pm; Wednesday: 8:00 am - 8:00 pm

Appointment Available as of 2021-09-23 20:53:07 PDT

Phone: 563-582-3436

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Monday: 8:00 am - 8:00 pm; Tuesday: 8:00 am - 8:00 pm; Wednesday: 8:00 am - 8:00 pm

Appointment Available as of 2021-09-23 20:53:07 PDT

Phone: 563-582-1143

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Monday: 8:00 am - 8:00 pm; Tuesday: 8:00 am - 8:00 pm; Wednesday: 8:00 am - 8:00 pm

1690 Elm St #200 Infocus Pharmacy Services

Phone: 563-581-9297

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Monday: 10:00 am - 04:00 pm; Tuesday: 10:00 am - 04:00 pm; Wednesday: 10:00 am - 04:00 pm

4400 Asbury Rd Sams Club

Phone: 563-587-0576

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

345 E 20th St Walgreens Co.

Phone: 563-690-1836

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 08:00am - 08:00pm; Tuesday: 08:00am - 08:00pm; Wednesday: 08:00am - 08:00pm

55 John F Kennedy Rd Walgreens Co.

Phone: 563-556-3705

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 07:00am - 11:00pm; Tuesday: 07:00am - 11:00pm; Wednesday: 07:00am - 11:00pm

4200 Dodge St Walmart Inc

Phone: 563-582-1003

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 6:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.