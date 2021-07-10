Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Johnstown, PA

Johnstown vaccinations: Where to get the COVID-19 shot Saturday

Posted by 
Johnstown Digest
Johnstown Digest
 9 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1b3X7A_0aSKucyp00

(Sean Gallup / Getty)

(JOHNSTOWN, PA) Supplies of the COVID-19 vaccine are increasing nationwide, and multiple locations in Johnstown have it on hand, according to an online database.

On April 3, the Biden administration moved up its timeline for eligibility, in an attempt to clear up confusion generated by state rollout plans: All Americans are eligible for the vaccine as of April 19.

“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Johnstown:

300 Market St

Rite Aid

Phone: 814-536-3544

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Saturday: 08:00 am-6:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am-4:00 pm; Monday: 08:00 am-9:00 pm

Visit source for more information

407 Central Ave

Rite Aid

Phone: 814-536-7596

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00 am-6:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am-6:00 pm; Monday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm

Visit source for more information

2470 Bedford St

Rite Aid

Phone: 814-266-5150

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00 am-6:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am-6:00 pm; Monday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm

Visit source for more information

1501 Scalp Ave

Rite Aid

Phone: 814-266-9631

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00 am-5:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am-5:00 pm; Monday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm

Visit source for more information

1759 Goucher St

Rite Aid

Phone: 814-255-6601

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00 am-6:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am-5:00 pm; Monday: 08:00 am-9:00 pm

Visit source for more information

150 Town Centre Dr

Walmart Inc

Appointment Available as of 2021-07-10 06:22:45 PDT

Phone: 814-266-6996

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Johnstown Digest

Johnstown Digest

Johnstown, PA
33
Followers
64
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

With Johnstown Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Johnstown, PA
Johnstown, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Pennsylvania Health
Johnstown, PA
Coronavirus
Johnstown, PA
Health
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Local
Pennsylvania Coronavirus
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Vaccinations#Americans#White House#Johnson Johnson Janssen
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Johnson & Johnson
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Moderna
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Public HealthThegardenisland.com

COVID cases climbing; free testing, vaccines offered

LIHU‘E — The state Department of Health Kaua‘i District Health Office reported seven new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday. Thursday’s cases are all adult residents. The source of infection for six of the cases is mainland-travel-related. The seventh case is considered community-acquired and is a close contact of a previously-announced case. All active cases are in isolation, and close contacts are being identified, offered testing and directed to quarantine. Investigations are ongoing.
Public HealthNorth Country Public Radio

County Fair will have COVID-19 vaccination pop-up clinic

The health department is strongly urging people to register in advance but walk-ins are welcomed. To register online go to WashingtonCountyNY.gov/coronavirus or call 518-746-2400. The clinic will have two vaccines available. The Pfizer vaccine for anyone 12 or older and the one-shot Johnson and Johnson vaccine for people 18 or...
Kidsnbc25news.com

MDHHS urges families to vaccinate children for COVID-19 in latest town hall

Today, MDHHS held a virtual townhall to address parents and families’ questions surrounding children receiving the COVID-19 vaccine. Veronica McNally, the founder of the Franny Strong Foundation and I Vaccinate and consumer representative on the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices hosted the event. She was joined by local doctors, educators and advocates of the COVID-19 vaccine.
Public Healthkdal610.com

U.S. administers 332.3 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines – CDC

(Reuters) – The United States has administered 332,345,797 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Thursday morning and distributed 385,495,790 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. Those figures are up from the 331,651,464 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by July...
POTUSPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

Pfizer and Moderna vaccines may provide coronavirus protection for years: Study

Pfizer and Moderna's COVID-19 vaccines may provide protection lasting for years, a new study says. The study, which monitored 41 healthy participants from the St. Louis metropolitan area who received both doses of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine over several weeks, found germinal center B cells, or structures where mature cells mutate their antibody genes during a normal immune response to an infection, that "remained at or near their peak frequency 15 weeks after immunization in 8 of the 10 participants sampled at that time point." The study also noted that "antigen-specific GC B cells have been found to persist for at least one year."
Pennsylvania Statelocal21news.com

DOH: Over 11.7 million vaccinations given out in Pennsylvania

PENNSYLVANIA — The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed that between 12:00 a.m., Wednesday, July 7, there were 186 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,213,321. There are 292 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 58 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19....
Public HealthWPMI

Vaccinated teachers and students don't need masks, CDC says

NEW YORK (AP) — Vaccinated teachers and students don't need to wear masks inside school buildings, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday in relaxing its COVID-19 guidelines. The changes come amid a national vaccination campaign in which children as young as 12 are eligible to get shots,...
Pharmaceuticalsdeseret.com

New COVID-19 symptoms emerge among fully vaccinated

More data continues to come out about new COVID-19 symptoms from patients who have been vaccinated. Specifically, the ZOE COVID Symptom study has been updating its list of symptoms for those who have been vaccinated. The top 5 COVID-19 symptoms after vaccinations. The study suggested there are five COVID-19 symptoms...
POTUSPosted by
CNN

The latest Pfizer statement has me on the edge

David M. Perry is a journalist and historian and co-author of "The Bright Ages: A New History of Medieval Europe." He is a senior academic adviser in the history department of the University of Minnesota. Follow him on Twitter. The views expressed here are those of the author. View more opinion articles on CNN.
Public HealthWZZM 13

Trinity Health requiring all workers be vaccinated against COVID-19

Trinity Health employees will soon be required to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, the hospital network announced Thursday. Trinity Health President and CEO Mike Slubowski, along with EVP and Chief Clinical Officer Dan Roth, M.D., made the announcement in a memo to staff, saying, “Our Core Value of Safety means we do everything we can to protect people. That’s why effective today, Trinity Health will require all colleagues, clinical staff, contractors and those conducting business in our facilities be vaccinated against COVID-19.”
Public HealthArkansas Online

Mercy requires workers to get vaccinated

Mercy hospitals in Rogers and Fort Smith will require all workers in its facilities to receive a covid-19 vaccine by the end of September. "What we are seeing aligns with the Associated Press analysis of CDC data," said Dr. John Mohart, Mercy's senior vice president of clinical services. "More than 95% of recent hospitalizations across the U.S. are people who aren't vaccinated. The data is clear. Vaccination is key to saving lives."

Comments / 0

Community Policy