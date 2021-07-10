Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rogers, AR

Rogers vaccinations: Where to get the COVID-19 shot Saturday

Posted by 
Rogers Voice
Rogers Voice
 9 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EFPLc_0aSKuYOn00

(Sean Gallup / Getty)

(ROGERS, AR) With the Biden administration moving up the date when Americans will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, the rollout is moving ahead, including in Rogers, where several locations have it on hand, according to an online database.

On April 3, the Biden administration moved up its timeline for eligibility, in an attempt to clear up confusion generated by state rollout plans: All Americans are eligible for the vaccine as of April 19.

“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Rogers:

2404 S Promenade Blvd

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (479) 986-1101

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Saturday: 10:00am-07:00pm; Sunday: Unknown; Monday: 10:00am-07:00pm

Visit source for more information

2110 W Walnut St

Walmart Inc

Appointment Available as of 2021-07-10 06:13:10 PDT

Phone: 479-636-3222

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

1819 S 8th St

Walmart Inc

Appointment Available as of 2021-07-10 06:13:10 PDT

Phone: 479-633-0772

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

808 W Walnut St

Walmart Inc

Appointment Available as of 2021-07-10 06:13:10 PDT

Phone: 479-202-7198

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

4208 S Pleasant Crossing Blvd

Walmart Inc

Phone: 479-621-9769

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 12:00 am - 12:59pm; Sunday: 12:00 am - 12:59pm; Monday: 12:00 am - 12:59pm

Visit source for more information

5000 W Pauline Whitaker Pkwy

Walmart Inc

Appointment Available as of 2021-07-10 06:13:10 PDT

Phone: 479-254-1004

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Rogers Voice

Rogers Voice

Rogers, AR
28
Followers
56
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

With Rogers Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rogers, AR
Local
Arkansas Coronavirus
Local
Arkansas Government
Rogers, AR
Government
Local
Arkansas COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Arkansas Health
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Vaccinations#Ar#Americans#White House#Johnson Johnson Janssen#06 13 10#Pfizer Biontech
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
Johnson & Johnson
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Moderna
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Public HealthVictoria Advocate

Can you mix COVID-19 vaccines?

A: It’s likely safe and effective, but researchers are still gathering data to be sure. Because the safety and efficacy of a mixed-product series have not been fully evaluated, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends people get two doses of the same vaccine. In exceptional situations in which...
Public HealthPosted by
Fox 32 Chicago

FDA advisor says it’s ‘silly’ not to vaccinate children for COVID-19

An advisor to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on children’s health told the agency on Thursday that children should be vaccinated for COVID-19. During the FDA’s independent vaccine advisory committee, Dr. Paul Offit, director of the Vaccine Education Center at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia and advisor to the FDA said, "We’re going to have to have a highly vaccinated or highly immune population for years, if not decades, and it just seems silly to think we’re not going to have to include children as part of that," Politico reported.
Pharmaceuticalsdeseret.com

New COVID-19 symptoms emerge among fully vaccinated

More data continues to come out about new COVID-19 symptoms from patients who have been vaccinated. Specifically, the ZOE COVID Symptom study has been updating its list of symptoms for those who have been vaccinated. The top 5 COVID-19 symptoms after vaccinations. The study suggested there are five COVID-19 symptoms...
Public HealthNorth Country Public Radio

County Fair will have COVID-19 vaccination pop-up clinic

The health department is strongly urging people to register in advance but walk-ins are welcomed. To register online go to WashingtonCountyNY.gov/coronavirus or call 518-746-2400. The clinic will have two vaccines available. The Pfizer vaccine for anyone 12 or older and the one-shot Johnson and Johnson vaccine for people 18 or...
Mohave County, AZMohave Daily News

Delta variant confirmed locally

BULLHEAD CITY — An increase in local COVID-19 cases and the presence of a highly transmissible variant of the virus are “concerning” to Mohave County Department of Public Health Director Denise Burley. “As is occurring in most areas of the United States, the delta and U.K. variants have been identified...
Industrykfgo.com

Pfizer’s rheumatoid arthritis drug shows benefit in COVID-19 pneumonia

(Reuters) – Pfizer Inc said on Wednesday its oral rheumatoid arthritis drug Xeljanz reduced death or respiratory failure in hospitalized COVID-19 patients with pneumonia in Brazil, meeting the study’s main goal. Results of the study, which tested the drug in 289 hospitalized adult patients with the respiratory illness caused by...
Texas StatePosted by
24/7 Wall St.

This is How Many COVID-19 Vaccines Texas Has Received So Far

It has now been 26 weeks since the first shipments of the COVID-19 vaccine were sent out to states, kicking off the largest vaccination campaign in human history. As of June 13, the U.S. has sent 374,398,105 doses of the vaccine across the country — equivalent to 114.1% of the U.S. population. While the initial […]
NFLPosted by
24/7 Wall St.

Free Things For People Who Get Vaccinated

Less than 59% of the U.S. population 18 years and older have been fully vaccinated. In Mississippi, the state with the lowest rate, the number is less than 43%. Epidemiologists and public health officials have voiced growing concern that the highly aggressive Delta variant will turn some parts of America into COVID-19 hotspots. Before the […]
Little Rock, ARPosted by
THV11

Runny nose, sore throat among common Delta variant symptoms.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Not only is the Delta variant highly contagious, but doctors also say it can be more difficult to diagnose than other strains of COVID-19. In many cases, Delta symptoms are different from more common COVID-19 symptoms. According to data presented during the governor’s weekly briefing, the...
Pharmaceuticalsdenvergazette.com

No COVID-19 booster shot needed 'at this time,' FDA and CDC say

Individuals who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 "do not need a booster shot at this time," federal health authorities said Thursday evening. The announcement comes as the aggressive COVID-19 delta variant spread, following news that broke earlier Thursday that Pfizer, the manufacturer of the first vaccine to be authorized for emergency use in the United States, plans to apply for authorization for a booster shot.
POTUSPosted by
CNN

The latest Pfizer statement has me on the edge

David M. Perry is a journalist and historian and co-author of "The Bright Ages: A New History of Medieval Europe." He is a senior academic adviser in the history department of the University of Minnesota. Follow him on Twitter. The views expressed here are those of the author. View more opinion articles on CNN.
HealthPosted by
Amomama

Woman Insults Terminally Sick Girl in a Hospital Queue, Gets Taught a Lesson Immediately — Story of the Day

A rude lady started yelling at a young pale girl who wanted to cut the line at the hospital, but the doctor heard the conversation and decided to teach her a lesson. No one likes standing in line, and going to the hospital for any non-emergency can take all morning. That's why Mrs. Jade Saunders decided to get up really early and start queuing. She got there before anyone else.

Comments / 0

Community Policy