Rogers, AR

Rogers vaccinations: COVID-19 inoculation sites in the area

 7 days ago
(Joe Raedle / Getty)

(ROGERS, AR) Supplies of the COVID-19 vaccine are increasing nationwide, and multiple locations in Rogers have it on hand, according to an online database.

After the Biden administration earlier said all Americans would be eligible for the vaccine by May 1, in early April the administration moved that date to April 19.

“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, describing what the change would mean for ordinary Americans.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Rogers:

2404 S Promenade Blvd

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (479) 986-1101

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Monday: 10:00am-07:00pm; Tuesday: 10:00am-07:00pm; Wednesday: 10:00am-07:00pm

2110 W Walnut St

Walmart Inc

Phone: 479-636-3222

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 6:00 am - 7:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm

1819 S 8th St

Walmart Inc

Phone: 479-633-0772

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 6:00 am - 7:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm

808 W Walnut St

Walmart Inc

Phone: 479-202-7198

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 6:00 am - 7:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm

4208 S Pleasant Crossing Blvd

Walmart Inc

Phone: 479-621-9769

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 12:00 am - 12:59pm; Tuesday: 12:00 am - 12:59pm; Wednesday: 12:00 am - 12:59pm

5000 W Pauline Whitaker Pkwy

Walmart Inc

Phone: 479-254-1004

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 6:00 am - 7:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.

