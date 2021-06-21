COVID-19 vaccine: Goldsboro sites that have it on hand

(Sean Gallup / Getty)

(GOLDSBORO, NC) The COVID-19 vaccine rollout is moving ahead nationwide, and multiple locations in Goldsboro have it on hand, according to an online database.

On April 3, the Biden administration moved up its timeline for eligibility, in an attempt to clear up confusion generated by state rollout plans: All Americans are eligible for the vaccine as of April 19.



“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Goldsboro:

2203 Wayne Memorial Dr CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (919) 731-7105

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Monday: 07:00am-10:00pm; Tuesday: 07:00am-10:00pm; Wednesday: 07:00am-10:00pm

2120 Wayne Memorial Dr Harris Teeter Pharmacy

Phone: (919) 731-2423

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Monday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm

514 NC-581 Rosewood Pharmacy

Phone: (919) 734-4447

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Monday: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm; Tuesday: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm

2811 N Park Dr Sams Club

Phone: 919-778-9775

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

2606 E Ash St Walgreens Co.

Phone: 919-751-5548

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

2202 Wayne Memorial Dr Walgreens Co.

Phone: 919-739-5539

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 08:00am - 10:00pm; Tuesday: 08:00am - 10:00pm; Wednesday: 08:00am - 10:00pm

1002 N Spence Ave Walmart Inc

Phone: 919-778-3324

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 6:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

2908 US Hwy 70 W Walmart Inc

Phone: 919-736-7332

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 6:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

4350 US-70 Walmart Inc

Phone: 919-988-6042

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 6:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

1144 Tommys Rd Walmart Inc

Phone: 919-988-6003

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 6:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.