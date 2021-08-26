Cancel
Leesburg, VA

COVID-19 vaccine: Leesburg sites that have it on hand

Leesburg Digest
Leesburg Digest
 4 hours ago
(John Moore / Getty)

(LEESBURG, VA) With the Biden administration moving up the date when Americans will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, the rollout is moving ahead, including in Leesburg, where several locations have it on hand, according to an online database.

On April 3, the Biden administration moved up its timeline for eligibility, in an attempt to clear up confusion generated by state rollout plans: All Americans are eligible for the vaccine as of April 19.

“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Leesburg:

19305 Ruby Dr

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (571) 333-5918

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Thursday: 09:00am-08:00pm; Friday: 09:00am-08:00pm; Saturday: 09:00am-06:00pm

635 Potomac Station Dr

Giant Food

Phone: 571-258-1901

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Thursday: 6:00am-9:00pm; Friday: 9:00am-9:00pm; Saturday: 9:00am-6:00pm

61 Catoctin Cir NE

Giant Food

Phone: 703-771-9518

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Thursday: 6:00am-9:00pm; Friday: 9:00am-9:00pm; Saturday: 9:00am-6:00pm

19350 Winmeade Dr

Harris Teeter Pharmacy

Phone: (571) 333-7244

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Thursday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Friday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Saturday: 9:00 am - 5:00 pm

437 S King St

Safeway Pharmacy

Phone: 703-771-1741

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Thursday: 09:00am - 08:00pm; Friday: 09:00am - 08:00pm; Saturday: 09:00am - 05:00pm

19360 Compass Creek Pkwy

Walmart Inc

Phone: 703-779-0102

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Thursday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Friday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.

With Leesburg Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

