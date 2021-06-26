Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rome, GA

Vaccine database: Rome sites that have it on hand

Posted by 
Rome Today
Rome Today
 22 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HjroD_0aSKuLAa00

(Jeenah Moon / Getty)

(ROME, GA) Supplies of the COVID-19 vaccine are increasing nationwide, and multiple locations in Rome have it on hand, according to an online database.

After the Biden administration earlier said all Americans would be eligible for the vaccine by May 1, in early April the administration moved that date to April 19.

“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, describing what the change would mean for ordinary Americans.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Rome:

1201 Turner McCall Blvd

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (706) 232-5270

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am-06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am-06:00pm; Monday: 08:00am-09:00pm

Visit source for more information

3402 Alabama Hwy

Gmc Pharmacy

Phone: 706-234-7616

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Saturday: 10:00 am - 01:00 pm; Sunday: Unknown; Monday: 10:00 am - 06:00 pm

Visit source for more information

1476 Turner McCall Blvd

Kroger Pharmacy

Phone: (706) 290-8043

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Saturday: 10:00 am - 7:00 pm; Sunday: 11:00 am - 6:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 8:00 pm

Visit source for more information

435 Turner McCall Blvd NE

Publix Super Markets Inc.

Appointment Available as of 2021-05-09 19:54:30 PDT

Phone: (706) 291-3385

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 9:00am - 7:00pm; Sunday: 11:00am - 6:00pm; Monday: 9:00am - 9:00pm

Visit source for more information

701 Martha Berry Blvd NE

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 706-295-7787

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Sunday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Monday: 07:00am - 11:00pm

Visit source for more information

2510 Redmond Cir

Walmart Inc

Phone: 706-236-9595

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 8:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm; Monday: 8:00 am - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

825 Cartersville Hwy SE

Walmart Inc

Phone: 706-292-0838

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.

Rome Today

Rome Today

Rome, GA
48
Followers
29
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Rome Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rome, GA
Government
Local
Georgia Health
Rome, GA
Health
Rome, GA
COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Georgia COVID-19 Vaccines
City
Rome, GA
Local
Georgia Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Ga#Americans#White House#Pfizer Biontech#Johnson Johnson Janssen
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Health
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
Pharmaceuticals
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Moderna
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
Public HealthVictoria Advocate

Can you mix COVID-19 vaccines?

A: It’s likely safe and effective, but researchers are still gathering data to be sure. Because the safety and efficacy of a mixed-product series have not been fully evaluated, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends people get two doses of the same vaccine. In exceptional situations in which...
IndustryKTEN.com

Johnson & Johnson vaccine shelf life extended

(KTEN) -- Several states had extra doses of the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine that were due to expire at the end of this month. Now the FDA has authorized an extension of the shelf life of the J&J formula. The increased refrigerated storage time will move from three to four-and-a-half months.
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

Moderna asks FDA to clear COVID-19 vaccine for adolescents

Moderna on Thursday said it has filed a request with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to use its coronavirus vaccine in adolescents as young as 12 years old. The emergency use authorization is expected to be granted, and would greatly expand the amount of vaccines available for students in middle and high school ahead of classes resuming in the fall. Pfizer and BioNTech received FDA authorization for the same age group last month.
IndustryPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer or Moderna, the FDA Has a New Warning For You

Even though nearly 178 million people in the U.S. have already gotten at least one shot of a COVID vaccine, the vaccine rollout in the U.S. has had some bumps along the way. One of the three vaccines available, Johnson & Johnson, was put on a temporary hold after health experts began to see cases of blood clots after vaccination. Once the vaccine was taken off its pause, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had to add a warning about the potential for blood clots following Johnson & Johnson vaccination. Now, the other two vaccines approved for emergency use in the U.S. are getting similar treatment. If you've gotten the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, the FDA has a warning about a potential delayed side effect.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Overnight Health Care: Biden pleads for more people to get vaccinated | Harris highlights COVID-19 vaccination safety | Novavax COVID-19 vaccine shown highly effective in trial

Welcome to Monday’s Overnight Health Care. In another move toward normalcy, Speaker Nancy Pelosi said fully vaccinated members and staff do not have to wear masks on the House side – almost a month after the CDC lifted masking recommendations for fully vaccinated people. If you have any tips, email...
Pharmaceuticalsbeckershospitalreview.com

3 things to know about COVID-19 vaccine boosters

Now that about 43 percent of the U.S. population has been fully vaccinated, talk of COVID-19 vaccine booster doses is rising. 1. The big question is when, not if, boosters are needed. How long does strong protection from COVID-19 vaccination last? That's the key question lingering in researchers' minds. What's certain is that it won't last forever, pointing to the need for booster shots at some point.
Industrycalifornianewstimes.com

‘Final frontier’: Pfizer begins COVID vaccine trials for children 5-11, but with lower doses

Pfizer announced on Tuesday that it is expanding clinical trials for infants aged 5 to 11 years. Doctors call this the last frontier. This is a two-year study in which some of the children enrolled in the study will receive the COVID-19 vaccine and the second group will receive placebo or saline as part of the Phase 2/3 study. Pfizer vaccines injected into children are the same as those injected into adults, but at lower doses.