Where to find the COVID-19 vaccine in Yuba City

(YUBA CITY, CA) Supplies of the COVID-19 vaccine are increasing nationwide, and multiple locations in Yuba City have it on hand, according to an online database.

On April 3, the Biden administration moved up its timeline for eligibility, in an attempt to clear up confusion generated by state rollout plans: All Americans are eligible for the vaccine as of April 19.



“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Yuba City:

1274 Stabler Ln CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (530) 671-5753

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Thursday: 08:00am-09:00pm; Friday: 08:00am-09:00pm; Saturday: 09:00am-06:00pm

1153 Butte House Rd CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (530) 671-1828

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Thursday: 09:00am-07:00pm; Friday: 09:00am-07:00pm; Saturday: 09:00am-05:00pm

1590 Butte House Rd Rite Aid

Phone: 530-755-3846

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Thursday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm; Friday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm; Saturday: 09:00 am-6:00 pm

737 Colusa Ave Safesave Pharmacy

Phone: (530) 674-3550

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Thursday: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm; Friday: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm; Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:00 pm

900 N Walton Ave Sams Club

Phone: 530-751-1244

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Thursday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:30pm - 7:00 pm; Friday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:30pm - 7:00 pm; Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:30pm - 5:00 pm

1640 Lincoln Rd Walgreens Co.

Phone: 530-674-3894

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Thursday: 08:00am - 09:00pm; Friday: 08:00am - 09:00pm; Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm

1781 Colusa Hwy Walgreens Co.

Phone: 530-671-5301

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Thursday: 08:00am - 09:00pm; Friday: 08:00am - 09:00pm; Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm

855 Colusa Ave Walgreens Co.

Phone: 530-674-5133

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Thursday: 08:00am - 09:00pm; Friday: 08:00am - 09:00pm; Saturday: 08:00am - 09:00pm

1150 Harter Pkwy Walmart Inc

Phone: 530-751-0130

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Thursday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Friday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:15pm, 2:15pm - 7:00 pm

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.