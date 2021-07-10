Jonesboro vaccinations: Where to get the COVID-19 shot Saturday

(John Moore / Getty)

(JONESBORO, AR) Supplies of the COVID-19 vaccine are increasing nationwide, and multiple locations in Jonesboro have it on hand, according to an online database.

On April 3, the Biden administration moved up its timeline for eligibility, in an attempt to clear up confusion generated by state rollout plans: All Americans are eligible for the vaccine as of April 19.



“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Jonesboro:

110 Southwest Dr CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (870) 268-1743

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Saturday: 12:00am-12:00am; Sunday: 12:00am-12:00am; Monday: 12:00am-12:00am

3000 E Highland Dr Ste A CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Appointment Available as of 2021-07-10 06:19:28 PDT

Phone: (870) 934-9668

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am-06:00pm; Sunday: 09:00am-06:00pm; Monday: 09:00am-08:00pm

1725 S Caraway Rd Kroger Pharmacy

Phone: (870) 972-4739

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Saturday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Sunday: 11:00 am - 6:00 pm; Monday: 8:00 am - 8:00 pm

2405 S Caraway Rd Sams Club

Phone: 870-972-1644

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm; Sunday: Unknown; Monday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

2822 E Nettleton Ave Soo'S Drug Store

Phone: (870) 932-6930

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:00 pm; Sunday: 1:00 pm - 5:00 pm; Monday: 8:30 am - 6:30 pm

325 Southwest Dr Suite A The Medicine Shoppe

Phone: (870) 935-1340

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Saturday: 9:00 am - 12:00 pm; Sunday: Unknown; Monday: 9:00 am - 5:30 pm

1815 E Highland Dr Walmart Inc

Appointment Available as of 2021-07-10 06:14:33 PDT

Phone: 870-931-5001

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm; Monday: 8:00 am - 7:00 pm

1911 W Parker Rd Walmart Inc

Appointment Available as of 2021-07-10 06:14:33 PDT

Phone: 870-972-6350

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm; Monday: 8:00 am - 7:00 pm

3319 Harrisburg Rd Walmart Inc

Phone: 870-203-7018

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

2811 Creek Dr Walmart Inc

Appointment Available as of 2021-07-10 06:14:33 PDT

Phone: 870-203-7009

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.