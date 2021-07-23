Where to find the COVID-19 vaccine in Pocatello

(Sean Gallup / Getty)

(POCATELLO, ID) With the Biden administration moving up the date when Americans will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, the rollout is moving ahead, including in Pocatello, where several locations have it on hand, according to an online database.

On April 3, the Biden administration moved up its timeline for eligibility, in an attempt to clear up confusion generated by state rollout plans: All Americans are eligible for the vaccine as of April 19.



“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Pocatello:

1015 E Young St Ed Snell'S Pharmacy

Phone: (208) 232-0049

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Friday: 9:30 am - 6:30 pm; Saturday: Unknown; Sunday: closed

800 Yellowstone Ave Fred Meyer Pharmacy

Appointment Available as of 2021-07-23 06:28:22 PDT

Phone: (208) 239-4033

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Friday: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm; Saturday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Sunday: 11:00 am - 6:00 pm

330 E Benton St Sav-On Pharmacy

Phone: 208-233-0651

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Friday: 08:00am - 08:00pm; Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 04:00pm

235 S 4th Ave Shaver Pharmacy & Compounding Center

Phone: (208) 233-3341

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Friday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Saturday: 9:00 am - 5:00 pm; Sunday: 11:00 am - 4:00 pm

905 Yellowstone Ave Walgreens Co.

Phone: 208-233-2382

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Friday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.