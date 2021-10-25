CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Where to find the COVID-19 vaccine in Dothan

 7 days ago
(Kevin Winter / Getty)

(DOTHAN, AL) Supplies of the COVID-19 vaccine are increasing nationwide, and multiple locations in Dothan have it on hand, according to an online database.

After the Biden administration earlier said all Americans would be eligible for the vaccine by May 1, in early April the administration moved that date to April 19.

“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, describing what the change would mean for ordinary Americans.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Dothan:

4585 Montgomery Hwy

Allsouth Urgent Care - 1

Phone: (334) 340-2600

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Monday: 8:00 am - 6:00 pm; Tuesday: 8:00 am - 6:00 pm; Wednesday: 8:00 am - 6:00 pm

Visit source for more information

110 Healthwest Dr

Bowen Pharmacy

Phone: 334-794-4211

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Monday: 8:00 am - 6:00 pm; Tuesday: 8:00 am - 6:00 pm; Wednesday: 8:00 am - 6:00 pm

Visit source for more information

1781 E Cottonwood Rd

Houston Co Hlth Dept

Phone: (334) 678-2800

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Monday: Unknown; Tuesday: 8:00 am - 3:00 pm; Wednesday: Unknown

Visit source for more information

3525 Ross Clark Cir #100

Publix Super Markets Inc.

Phone: (334) 792-4812

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 9:00am - 9:00pm; Tuesday: 9:00am - 9:00pm; Wednesday: 9:00am - 9:00pm

Visit source for more information

1620 Ross Clark Cir

Publix Super Markets Inc.

Phone: (334) 673-1208

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 9:00am - 9:00pm; Tuesday: 9:00am - 9:00pm; Wednesday: 9:00am - 9:00pm

Visit source for more information

4650 W Main St #700

Publix Super Markets Inc.

Phone: (334) 792-6824

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 9:00am - 9:00pm; Tuesday: 9:00am - 9:00pm; Wednesday: 9:00am - 9:00pm

Visit source for more information

3440 Ross Clark Cir

Sams Club

Phone: 334-671-5005

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

3574 Montgomery Hwy

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 334-671-3701

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 09:00am - 07:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 07:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am - 07:00pm

Visit source for more information

1060 S Oates St

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 334-673-2860

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 09:00am - 07:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 07:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am - 07:00pm

Visit source for more information

4030 W Main St

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 334-792-2261

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 08:00am - 08:00pm; Tuesday: 08:00am - 08:00pm; Wednesday: 08:00am - 08:00pm

Visit source for more information

2041 E Main St

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 334-712-6638

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

Visit source for more information

2940 W Main St

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 334-677-6149

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

Visit source for more information

4310 Montgomery Hwy

Walmart Inc

Phone: 334-793-3099

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 6:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

3300 S Oates St

Walmart Inc

Phone: 334-702-1310

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

3871 W Main St

Walmart Inc

Phone: 334-547-6508

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 8:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 6:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Wednesday: 8:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

1571 Westgate Pkwy

Winn-Dixie

Phone: 334-677-6760

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 8:00am - 8:00pm; Tuesday: 8:00am - 8:00pm; Wednesday: 8:00am - 8:00pm

Visit source for more information

1151 Ross Clark Cir

Winn-Dixie

Phone: 334-673-1804

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 8:00am - 8:00pm; Tuesday: 8:00am - 8:00pm; Wednesday: 8:00am - 8:00pm

Visit source for more information

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.

