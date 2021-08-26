Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Anderson, IN

Where to find the COVID-19 vaccine in Anderson

Posted by 
Anderson Today
Anderson Today
 10 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13UePn_0aSKu8mO00

(Scott Olson / Getty)

(ANDERSON, IN) The COVID-19 vaccine rollout is moving ahead nationwide, and multiple locations in Anderson have it on hand, according to an online database.

After the Biden administration earlier said all Americans would be eligible for the vaccine by May 1, in early April the administration moved that date to April 19.

“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, describing what the change would mean for ordinary Americans.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Anderson:

2419 West Nichol Ave

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (765) 643-4313

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Thursday: 08:00am-09:00pm; Friday: 08:00am-09:00pm; Saturday: 09:00am-06:00pm

Visit source for more information

3050 Meridian St

Gene Maddy Pharmacy

Phone: (765) 644-2421

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Thursday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm; Friday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm; Saturday: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm

Visit source for more information

1845 Scatterfield Rd

Payless Pharmacy

Phone: (765) 649-2477

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Thursday: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm; Friday: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm; Saturday: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm

Visit source for more information

1900 Applewood Center Dr

Payless Pharmacy

Phone: (765) 649-8026

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Thursday: 10:00 am - 8:00 pm; Friday: 10:00 am - 8:00 pm; Saturday: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm

Visit source for more information

3736 S Scatterfield Rd

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 765-649-1366

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Thursday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Friday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm

Visit source for more information

320 S Scatterfield Rd

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 765-609-3780

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Thursday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Friday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Saturday: 10:00am - 06:00pm

Visit source for more information

2321 Charles St

Walmart Inc

Phone: 765-642-5025

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Thursday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Friday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Anderson Today

Anderson Today

Anderson, IN
174
Followers
187
Post
17K+
Views
ABOUT

With Anderson Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Anderson, IN
Local
Indiana Health
Local
Indiana COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Indiana Vaccines
Anderson, IN
Health
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Americans#White House#Johnson Johnson Janssen#Pfizer Biontech
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Johnson & Johnson
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Moderna
Related
Scienceknowridge.com

Take these two drugs together, coronavirus virus will be cleared from patient's lung

COVID-19 continues to claim lives around the world and is infecting millions more. Although several vaccines have recently become available, making significant strides towards preventing COVID-19, what about the treatment of those who already have the infection?. Vaccines aren’t 100% effective, highlighting the need—now more than ever—for effective antiviral therapeutics.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

Moderna Says These 3 Things Will Cause More Vaccinated People to Get COVID

The Delta variant has been rapidly spreading throughout the U.S., causing a significant rise in COVID cases—primarily among the unvaccinated. But there have been breakthrough infections reported across the country, from tourists in resort towns to guests at summer weddings. While the vast majority of these cases are thankfully mild, the current breakthroughs are likely just the tip of the iceberg. Vaccine manufacturer Moderna says we could see more vaccinated people getting COVID in the coming months, depending on a few factors.
Congress & CourtsFOXBusiness

McConnell says 'it never occurred' to him that convincing Americans to get vaccinated would be difficult

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said he wasn’t aware it would be difficult to convince Americans to get vaccinated against the coronavirus. "Here, we did — developed three highly effective vaccines in under one year. Honestly, it never occurred to me we would have difficulty getting people to take the vaccine," McConnell told Fox Business host Larry Kudlow on Wednesday.
Public HealthPosted by
The Charleston Press

Two adult vaccine hesitant brothers die of Covid-19 the same day, their fully vaccinated elderly mother suffers only mild symptoms

The Covid-19 situation in the past few weeks has been nothing but intense as the numbers are on the rise across the country and everyone blames the Delta variant. What is even more alarming is the fact that the hospitals are running out of ICU beds to accommodate the Covid-19 patients and this situation is especially taking hit among the states with lower vaccination rates.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

If You Got This Vaccine, Your Risk of COVID After Vaccination May Be Higher

From celebrities like Reba McEntire to those vacationing in a Massachusetts beach town, breakthrough COVID infections have hit people across the U.S. over the past few months. And despite data showing that getting a post-vaccination case of COVID is still uncommon, it has become a significant concern amid the country's continued fight against the virus. Studies have shown that anything from age to prior health conditions to emerging variants could cause you to have a weakened immune response to the vaccine, which would heighten your chances of a breakthrough infection. But your risk of getting COVID after vaccination may also be higher depending on which vaccine you got.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

74 Percent of Vaccinated People Who Get Severe COVID Have This in Common

Thanks to the highly transmissible nature of the Delta variant, the national daily average of COVID cases has been on the rise for just over a month, especially among those who are unvaccinated. Fortunately, mounting data has found that most breakthrough cases affecting those who have received their shots are less likely to result in hospitalization or death. But a new report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has shed some light on the rare instances of severe COVID cases in fully vaccinated people, finding that nearly three-quarters of them have one thing in common.
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

My family and I all have Covid. We’re fully vaccinated. It’s clear we need another lockdown

I remember the day I received my first shot of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccination. It was April 1, and I went with my mother, who was also receiving her first dose. At the time, we had to drive forty-five minutes one way to reach the closest vaccination site at an old regional airport in Jasper, Alabama.Queued up in my car to get the shot, I was panicking because I was certain that I was going to be denied: I didn’t have health insurance and I still had an out-of-state driver’s license. But none of that seemed to matter that cool...
Public HealthBartlesville Examiner-Enterprise

Why, as a Christian and an American, I got the COVID vaccine

If you’ve paid any attention to the news in recent months, you’ve probably seen stories about the number of people who are reluctant or refuse to get the COVID-19 vaccine. There’s a lot of hostility out there toward these vaccines, and honestly, I get it. If you’re one of those people, I understand exactly where you’re coming from.
Pharmaceuticalsscitechdaily.com

Increase in COVID-19 Cases and Novel Variant Emergence Could Result From “Vaccine Nationalism”

The allocation of COVID-19 vaccine between countries has thus far tended toward vaccine nationalism, wherein countries stockpile vaccines to prioritize access for their citizenry over equitable vaccine sharing. The extent of vaccine nationalism, however, may strongly impact global trajectories of COVID-19 case numbers and increase the potential emergence of novel variants, according to a Princeton University and McGill University study published on August 17, 2021, in the journal Science.
Public Healthdeseret.com

The CDC reveals how many fully vaccinated people died from COVID-19

The coronavirus vaccine appears to be working to keep people out of the hospital and out of the morgue. Do people die from COVID after getting the COVID-19 vaccine?. New data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggests 99.999% of people who were fully vaccinated against COVID-19 did not have a severe breakthrough case that led to hospitalization or death, CNN reports.

Comments / 1

Community Policy