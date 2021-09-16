CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anderson, IN

Where to find the COVID-19 vaccine in Anderson

 3 hours ago
(Jeenah Moon / Getty)

(ANDERSON, IN) Supplies of the COVID-19 vaccine are increasing nationwide, and multiple locations in Anderson have it on hand, according to an online database.

On April 3, the Biden administration moved up its timeline for eligibility, in an attempt to clear up confusion generated by state rollout plans: All Americans are eligible for the vaccine as of April 19.

“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Anderson:

2419 West Nichol Ave

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (765) 643-4313

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Thursday: 08:00am-09:00pm; Friday: 08:00am-09:00pm; Saturday: 09:00am-06:00pm

3050 Meridian St

Gene Maddy Pharmacy

Appointment Available as of 2021-09-16 06:28:37 PDT

Phone: (765) 644-2421

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Thursday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm; Friday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm; Saturday: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm

1845 Scatterfield Rd

Payless Pharmacy

Phone: (765) 649-2477

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Thursday: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm; Friday: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm; Saturday: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm

1900 Applewood Center Dr

Payless Pharmacy

Appointment Available as of 2021-09-16 06:28:37 PDT

Phone: (765) 649-8026

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Thursday: 10:00 am - 8:00 pm; Friday: 10:00 am - 8:00 pm; Saturday: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm

3736 S Scatterfield Rd

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 765-649-1366

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Thursday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Friday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm

320 S Scatterfield Rd

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 765-609-3780

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Thursday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Friday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Saturday: 10:00am - 06:00pm

2321 Charles St

Walmart Inc

Appointment Available as of 2021-09-16 06:27:31 PDT

Phone: 765-642-5025

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Thursday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Friday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.

Natalie Frank, Ph.D.

Are Some People Already Immune to COVID-19 Without Getting It or Receiving the Vaccine?

There are several factors that give some people resistance or even immunity to COVID-19 even though they’ve never had the virus or received the vaccine. Now that many people have been fully vaccinated for months, there is discussion about just how long this will protect us from getting the virus, or at least getting deathly ill from it. Additional doses being offered to some 28 days after their second dose of a mRNA vaccine, and booster shots offered to others eight months after receiving the second dose of a mRNG vaccine are creating concern about how long the protection lasts.
kxnet.com

Is Moderna the preferred vaccine now?

(NEXSTAR) – A recent study that found the Moderna vaccine produced twice as many antibodies as Pfizer may be threatening Pfizer’s status as the “hot-person vaccine.” After all, who wouldn’t want all those extra antibodies coursing through their veins?. We asked two doctors whether they would pick Moderna over Pfizer,...
PHARMACEUTICALS
healththoroughfare.com

Moderna Vaccine Investigated For Heart Inflammation Risk

Health officials of the United States are now looking into the Moderna vaccine and its possible connection with the risk of heart inflammation. Back in June, a warning was issued that the mRNA vaccines do have a chance of heart inflammation, mostly for young men, but the chances are extremely low. Back then, a military study revealed that the rates of heart inflammation were higher than expected. However, the conclusion was that the benefits outweigh the risks, as heart inflammation cases are infrequent.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Moderna COVID-19 vaccine spurs lasting immune response: new study

A new study from La Jolla Institute for Immunology (LJI) scientists helps answer the question: how long does immunity against COVID-19 last in vaccinated people?. As they report in Science, a low dose of the Moderna vaccine lasts for at least six months, and there is no indicator that vaccinated people will need a booster shot.
SCIENCE
healththoroughfare.com

Just In: Fauci Drops News About Mandatory Covid-19 Vaccines

The novel coronavirus seems to be here to stay for a while longer. While experts and the general population believed that vaccines and viable treatments would help stop the pandemic, it seems that things are not going that great after all. Another issue worth mentioning about the pandemic and the...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Fox News

Dr Marty Makary: The Study On Vaccinating Children Between 5-12 Years Old Against Covid Is Not Big Enough

Dr. Marty Makary spoke to Brian Kilmeade about how vaccination rates have fallen after President Biden said employers will be required to have their employees to be vaccinated. Makary also addressed parents’ concerns about getting their children between 5- 12 vaccinated and how they need to know the study is not big enough. Makary also discussed the talk of booster shots and how waiting 3 months between shots instead of 3 to 4 weeks would have been more effective and feels the longer intervals between shots would have resulted in not have to worry about having a booster shot in most people. Makary does think those over 60 years should consider a booster.
PUBLIC HEALTH
KOMO News

Kids under 12 should not get COVID vaccines, FDA warns

With the kids back in school and cases of pediatric COVID going up, it’s easy to understand why some parents might want to get their children vaccinated, even when they’re not eligible for the shots. That’s why the FDA is warning parents that children under the age of 12 should...
KIDS
MedicalXpress

Some vaccinated losing more than 80% of their COVID-19 immunity six months after Pfizer shot: study

A new, multi-institutional study led by Case Western Reserve University—in partnership with Brown University—found that COVID-19 antibodies produced by the Pfizer vaccine decreased sharply in senior nursing home residents and their caregivers six months after receiving their second shots. David Canaday, professor at the School of Medicine, and the research...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Dallas News

Who’s eligible for a COVID-19 booster shot now?

Currently, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention only recommends COVID-19 vaccine boosters for people who are moderately to severely immunocompromised. This includes people who have received an organ transplant or stem cell transplant, people with advanced HIV, people receiving treatment for blood cancers and people taking high-dose corticosteroids or other immunosuppressive medications.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Sunderland Echo

Full list of people eligible for a third Covid vaccine dose

Millions of people with severely weakened immune systems will be offered a third dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, but the mass rollout is still on hold. Ministers have put the mass booster programme on hold to prioritise those with serious illnesses, although a separate announcement on this is expected soon.
PUBLIC HEALTH
ABOUT

With Anderson Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

