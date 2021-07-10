Cancel
Anderson, IN

Vaccine database: Anderson sites that have it on hand

Anderson Today
 9 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0louDI_0aSKu8mO00

(Win McNamee / Getty)

(ANDERSON, IN) With the Biden administration moving up the date when Americans will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, the rollout is moving ahead, including in Anderson, where several locations have it on hand, according to an online database.

After the Biden administration earlier said all Americans would be eligible for the vaccine by May 1, in early April the administration moved that date to April 19.

“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, describing what the change would mean for ordinary Americans.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Anderson:

2419 West Nichol Ave

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (765) 643-4313

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am-06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am-06:00pm; Monday: 08:00am-09:00pm

Visit source for more information

3050 Meridian St

Gene Maddy Pharmacy

Appointment Available as of 2021-07-10 06:20:17 PDT

Phone: (765) 644-2421

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Saturday: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm; Sunday: 11:00 am - 6:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm

Visit source for more information

1845 Scatterfield Rd

Payless Pharmacy

Phone: (765) 649-2477

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Saturday: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm; Sunday: 11:00 am - 6:00 pm; Monday: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm

Visit source for more information

1900 Applewood Center Dr

Payless Pharmacy

Appointment Available as of 2021-07-10 06:20:17 PDT

Phone: (765) 649-8026

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Saturday: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm; Sunday: 11:00 am - 6:00 pm; Monday: 10:00 am - 8:00 pm

Visit source for more information

3736 S Scatterfield Rd

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 765-649-1366

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

Visit source for more information

320 S Scatterfield Rd

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 765-609-3780

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

Visit source for more information

2321 Charles St

Walmart Inc

Appointment Available as of 2021-07-10 06:14:59 PDT

Phone: 765-642-5025

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.

