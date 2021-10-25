CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oshkosh, WI

Oshkosh vaccinations: Where to get the COVID-19 shot Monday

Oshkosh Bulletin
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14VVy5_0aSKtyBm00

(Chip Somodevilla / Getty)

(OSHKOSH, WI) Supplies of the COVID-19 vaccine are increasing nationwide, and multiple locations in Oshkosh have it on hand, according to an online database.

On April 3, the Biden administration moved up its timeline for eligibility, in an attempt to clear up confusion generated by state rollout plans: All Americans are eligible for the vaccine as of April 19.

“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Oshkosh:

500 S Oakwood Rd

Ascension Ne Wisconsin Mercy Hospital

Phone: 920-628-9880

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Monday: 8:30 am - 4:30 pm; Tuesday: 8:30 am - 4:30 pm; Wednesday: 8:30 am - 4:30 pm

Visit source for more information

1900 S Koeller St

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Appointment Available as of 2021-09-23 20:52:48 PDT

Phone: (920) 233-4287

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Monday: 09:00am-07:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am-07:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am-07:00pm

Visit source for more information

1940 S Koeller St

Pick N Save Pharmacy

Phone: (920) 236-9494

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Monday: 11:00 am - 8:00 pm; Tuesday: 11:00 am - 8:00 pm; Wednesday: 11:00 am - 8:00 pm

Visit source for more information

315 W Murdock Ave

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 920-231-8664

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 08:00am - 08:00pm; Tuesday: 08:00am - 08:00pm; Wednesday: 08:00am - 08:00pm

Visit source for more information

950 S Koeller St

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 920-303-1712

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 12:00am - 12:00am; Tuesday: 12:00am - 12:00am; Wednesday: 12:00am - 12:00am

Visit source for more information

1100 Emmers Ln

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 920-237-4753

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 08:00am - 08:00pm; Tuesday: 08:00am - 08:00pm; Wednesday: 08:00am - 08:00pm

Visit source for more information

351 S Washburn St

Walmart Inc

Phone: 920-231-1575

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 6:00 am - 7:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.

Comments / 1

Oshkosh Bulletin

Oshkosh, WI
