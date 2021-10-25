Oshkosh vaccinations: Where to get the COVID-19 shot Monday

(Chip Somodevilla / Getty)

(OSHKOSH, WI) Supplies of the COVID-19 vaccine are increasing nationwide, and multiple locations in Oshkosh have it on hand, according to an online database.

On April 3, the Biden administration moved up its timeline for eligibility, in an attempt to clear up confusion generated by state rollout plans: All Americans are eligible for the vaccine as of April 19.



“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Oshkosh:

500 S Oakwood Rd Ascension Ne Wisconsin Mercy Hospital

Phone: 920-628-9880

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Monday: 8:30 am - 4:30 pm; Tuesday: 8:30 am - 4:30 pm; Wednesday: 8:30 am - 4:30 pm

1900 S Koeller St CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Appointment Available as of 2021-09-23 20:52:48 PDT

Phone: (920) 233-4287

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Monday: 09:00am-07:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am-07:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am-07:00pm

1940 S Koeller St Pick N Save Pharmacy

Phone: (920) 236-9494

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Monday: 11:00 am - 8:00 pm; Tuesday: 11:00 am - 8:00 pm; Wednesday: 11:00 am - 8:00 pm

315 W Murdock Ave Walgreens Co.

Phone: 920-231-8664

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 08:00am - 08:00pm; Tuesday: 08:00am - 08:00pm; Wednesday: 08:00am - 08:00pm

950 S Koeller St Walgreens Co.

Phone: 920-303-1712

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 12:00am - 12:00am; Tuesday: 12:00am - 12:00am; Wednesday: 12:00am - 12:00am

1100 Emmers Ln Walgreens Co.

Phone: 920-237-4753

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 08:00am - 08:00pm; Tuesday: 08:00am - 08:00pm; Wednesday: 08:00am - 08:00pm

351 S Washburn St Walmart Inc

Phone: 920-231-1575

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 6:00 am - 7:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.