Binghamton Journal

Where to find the COVID-19 vaccine in Binghamton

 10 hours ago
(Christopher Furlong / Getty)

(BINGHAMTON, NY) Supplies of the COVID-19 vaccine are increasing nationwide, and multiple locations in Binghamton have it on hand, according to an online database.

On April 3, the Biden administration moved up its timeline for eligibility, in an attempt to clear up confusion generated by state rollout plans: All Americans are eligible for the vaccine as of April 19.

“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Binghamton:

34 W State St

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (607) 722-2331

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Thursday: 09:00am-08:00pm; Friday: 09:00am-08:00pm; Saturday: 10:00am-05:00pm

Visit source for more information

1276 Front St

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (607) 722-0354

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Thursday: 12:00am-12:00am; Friday: 12:00am-12:00am; Saturday: 12:00am-12:00am

Visit source for more information

163 Robinson St

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (607) 722-4976

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Thursday: 08:00am-09:00pm; Friday: 08:00am-09:00pm; Saturday: 09:00am-08:00pm

Visit source for more information

10 Glenwood Ave

Price Chopper Pharmacy 237

Phone: 607-770-1108

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Thursday: 8:00 am - 8:00 pm; Friday: 8:00 am - 8:00 pm; Saturday: 9:00 am - 5:00 pm

Visit source for more information

201 Conklin Ave

Rite Aid

Phone: 607-772-0624

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Thursday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm; Friday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm; Saturday: 09:00 am-6:00 pm

Visit source for more information

37 Pennsylvania Ave

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 607-722-2106

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Thursday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Friday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm

Visit source for more information

1250 Upper Front St

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 607-723-8291

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Thursday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Friday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm

Visit source for more information

85 Robinson St

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 607-722-4221

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Thursday: 09:00am - 08:00pm; Friday: 09:00am - 08:00pm; Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm

Visit source for more information

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.

Binghamton, NY
