Sumter, SC

Sumter COVID-19 update: Open vaccine sites

Sumter News Flash
 17 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0louDI_0aSKtT1N00

(Win McNamee / Getty)

(SUMTER, SC) The COVID-19 vaccine rollout is moving ahead nationwide, and multiple locations in Sumter have it on hand, according to an online database.

After the Biden administration earlier said all Americans would be eligible for the vaccine by May 1, in early April the administration moved that date to April 19.

“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, describing what the change would mean for ordinary Americans.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Sumter:

201 N Lafayette Dr

Walgreens Co.

Appointment Available as of 2021-07-23 06:06:23 PDT

Phone: 803-773-4959

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Friday: 09:00am - 08:00pm; Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm

Visit source for more information

1000 Broad St

Walgreens Co.

Appointment Available as of 2021-07-23 06:06:23 PDT

Phone: 803-773-7302

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Friday: 07:00am - 11:00pm; Saturday: 07:00am - 11:00pm; Sunday: 07:00am - 11:00pm

Visit source for more information

1990 McCrays Mill Rd

Walgreens Co.

Appointment Available as of 2021-07-23 06:06:23 PDT

Phone: 803-934-0847

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Friday: 07:00am - 11:00pm; Saturday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Sunday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

Visit source for more information

343 Pinewood Rd

Walmart Inc

Appointment Available as of 2021-07-23 06:02:16 PDT

Phone: 803-305-6238

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Friday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm

Visit source for more information

1283 Broad St

Walmart Inc

Appointment Available as of 2021-07-23 06:02:16 PDT

Phone: 803-905-5500

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Friday: 8:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Saturday: 8:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm

Visit source for more information

615 Bultman Dr

Walmart Inc

Appointment Available as of 2021-07-23 06:02:16 PDT

Phone: 803-305-6192

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Friday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm

Visit source for more information

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.

Sumter News Flash

Sumter News Flash

Sumter, SC
