Newnan, GA

Where to find the COVID-19 vaccine in Newnan

Newnan Bulletin
Newnan Bulletin
 12 hours ago
(Jeenah Moon / Getty)

(NEWNAN, GA) Supplies of the COVID-19 vaccine are increasing nationwide, and multiple locations in Newnan have it on hand, according to an online database.

After the Biden administration earlier said all Americans would be eligible for the vaccine by May 1, in early April the administration moved that date to April 19.

“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, describing what the change would mean for ordinary Americans.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Newnan:

2305 GA-34 East

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (678) 423-1043

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Friday: 08:00am-12:00am; Saturday: 08:00am-08:00pm; Sunday: 08:00am-08:00pm

48 Bullsboro Dr

Kroger Pharmacy

Appointment Available as of 2021-09-23 20:53:00 PDT

Phone: (770) 251-5188

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Friday: 9:00 am - 8:00 pm; Saturday: 10:00 am - 6:00 pm; Sunday: 11:00 am - 6:00 pm

3150 GA-34

Kroger Pharmacy

Phone: (770) 254-3035

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Friday: 9:00 am - 8:00 pm; Saturday: 10:00 am - 7:00 pm; Sunday: 11:00 am - 6:00 pm

1751 Newnan Crossing Blvd

Kroger Pharmacy

Phone: (678) 423-5845

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Friday: 9:00 am - 8:00 pm; Saturday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am - 6:00 pm

1111 Lower Fayetteville Rd

Publix Super Markets Inc.

Phone: (770) 502-2376

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Friday: 9:00am - 9:00pm; Saturday: 9:00am - 7:00pm; Sunday: 11:00am - 6:00pm

370 Bullsboro Dr

Publix Super Markets Inc.

Phone: (770) 502-1142

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Friday: 9:00am - 9:00pm; Saturday: 9:00am - 7:00pm; Sunday: 11:00am - 6:00pm

100 Glenda Trace

Publix Super Markets Inc.

Phone: (770) 502-8665

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Friday: 9:00am - 9:00pm; Saturday: 9:00am - 7:00pm; Sunday: 11:00am - 6:00pm

211 Temple Ave

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 770-253-8562

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Friday: 09:00am - 08:00pm; Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm

3116 GA-34

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 678-423-1549

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Friday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm

1 Millard Farmer Industrial Blvd

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 770-251-6778

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Friday: 09:00am - 08:00pm; Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm; Sunday: 11:00am - 04:00pm

E, 1025 GA-34

Walmart Inc

Phone: 770-502-0677

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Friday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.

