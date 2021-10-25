CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vaccine database: Sioux City sites offering COVID-19 inoculation

 7 days ago
(Victor J. Blue / Getty)

(SIOUX CITY, IA) The COVID-19 vaccine rollout is moving ahead nationwide, and multiple locations in Sioux City have it on hand, according to an online database.

After the Biden administration earlier said all Americans would be eligible for the vaccine by May 1, in early April the administration moved that date to April 19.

“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, describing what the change would mean for ordinary Americans.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Sioux City:

4010 Morningside Ave

Drilling Morningside Pharmacy

Phone: (712) 276-4621

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Monday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm

2827 Hamilton Blvd

Hy-Vee Inc.

Appointment Available as of 2021-09-23 20:53:07 PDT

Phone: 712-277-8734

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Monday: 8:00 am - 8:00 pm; Tuesday: 8:00 am - 8:00 pm; Wednesday: 8:00 am - 9:00 pm

4500 Sergeant Rd

Hy-Vee Inc.

Appointment Available as of 2021-09-23 20:53:07 PDT

Phone: 712-274-2949

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Monday: 8:30 am - 9:30 pm; Tuesday: 8:30 am - 9:30 pm; Wednesday: 8:30 am - 9:30 pm

2611 Pierce St

Hy-Vee Inc.

Appointment Available as of 2021-09-23 20:53:07 PDT

Phone: 712-258-0117

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Monday: 8:00 am - 8:00 pm; Tuesday: 8:00 am - 8:00 pm; Wednesday: 8:00 am - 8:00 pm

911 W 7th St

Thompson Dean Drug

Phone: 712-252-2761

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Monday: 10:00 am - 04:00 pm; Tuesday: 10:00 am - 04:00 pm; Wednesday: 10:00 am - 04:00 pm

1900 Hamilton Blvd

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 712-252-6993

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 08:00am - 10:00pm; Tuesday: 08:00am - 10:00pm; Wednesday: 08:00am - 10:00pm

4650 Morningside Ave

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 712-276-7744

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

3400 Singing Hills Blvd

Walmart Inc

Phone: 712-252-0210

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 6:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

3101 Floyd Blvd

Walmart Inc

Phone: 712-239-8901

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 6:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.

