COVID-19 vaccine: Cheyenne sites that have it on hand

(Sean Gallup / Getty)

(CHEYENNE, WY) The COVID-19 vaccine rollout is moving ahead nationwide, and multiple locations in Cheyenne have it on hand, according to an online database.

On April 3, the Biden administration moved up its timeline for eligibility, in an attempt to clear up confusion generated by state rollout plans: All Americans are eligible for the vaccine as of April 19.



“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Cheyenne:

1708 Dell Range Blvd CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (307) 829-3118

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am-06:00pm; Sunday: 09:00am-06:00pm; Monday: 09:00am-09:00pm

3702 Dell Range Blvd King Soopers Pharmacy

Phone: (307) 638-0192

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Saturday: 10:00 am - 6:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am - 5:00 pm; Monday: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm

3355 E Pershing Blvd Osco Pharmacy

Phone: 307-635-1155

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 04:00pm; Monday: 08:00am - 08:00pm

5800 Yellowstone Rd Osco Pharmacy

Phone: 307-637-8361

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 04:00pm; Monday: 08:00am - 09:00pm

700 S Greeley Hwy Safeway Pharmacy

Phone: 307-635-4087

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 08:00am - 08:00pm

1948 Dell Range Blvd Sams Club

Phone: 307-637-3771

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm; Sunday: Unknown; Monday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

2304 E Lincolnway Walgreens Co.

Phone: 307-635-0241

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 08:00am - 10:00pm

1501 Dell Range Blvd Walgreens Co.

Phone: 307-635-5854

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

2032 Dell Range Blvd Walmart Inc

Appointment Available as of 2021-07-10 06:17:26 PDT

Phone: 307-632-4330

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 8:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm; Monday: 8:00 am - 7:00 pm

580 Livingston Ave Walmart Inc

Appointment Available as of 2021-07-10 06:17:26 PDT

Phone: 307-823-6810

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 8:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm; Monday: 8:00 am - 7:00 pm

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.