Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cheyenne, WY

COVID-19 vaccine: Cheyenne sites that have it on hand

Posted by 
Cheyenne Today
Cheyenne Today
 9 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EFPLc_0aSKsuYF00

(Sean Gallup / Getty)

(CHEYENNE, WY) The COVID-19 vaccine rollout is moving ahead nationwide, and multiple locations in Cheyenne have it on hand, according to an online database.

On April 3, the Biden administration moved up its timeline for eligibility, in an attempt to clear up confusion generated by state rollout plans: All Americans are eligible for the vaccine as of April 19.

“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Cheyenne:

1708 Dell Range Blvd

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (307) 829-3118

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am-06:00pm; Sunday: 09:00am-06:00pm; Monday: 09:00am-09:00pm

Visit source for more information

3702 Dell Range Blvd

King Soopers Pharmacy

Phone: (307) 638-0192

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Saturday: 10:00 am - 6:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am - 5:00 pm; Monday: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm

Visit source for more information

3355 E Pershing Blvd

Osco Pharmacy

Phone: 307-635-1155

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 04:00pm; Monday: 08:00am - 08:00pm

Visit source for more information

5800 Yellowstone Rd

Osco Pharmacy

Phone: 307-637-8361

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 04:00pm; Monday: 08:00am - 09:00pm

Visit source for more information

700 S Greeley Hwy

Safeway Pharmacy

Phone: 307-635-4087

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 08:00am - 08:00pm

Visit source for more information

1948 Dell Range Blvd

Sams Club

Phone: 307-637-3771

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm; Sunday: Unknown; Monday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

2304 E Lincolnway

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 307-635-0241

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 08:00am - 10:00pm

Visit source for more information

1501 Dell Range Blvd

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 307-635-5854

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

Visit source for more information

2032 Dell Range Blvd

Walmart Inc

Appointment Available as of 2021-07-10 06:17:26 PDT

Phone: 307-632-4330

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 8:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm; Monday: 8:00 am - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

580 Livingston Ave

Walmart Inc

Appointment Available as of 2021-07-10 06:17:26 PDT

Phone: 307-823-6810

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 8:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm; Monday: 8:00 am - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Cheyenne Today

Cheyenne Today

Cheyenne, WY
34
Followers
63
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

With Cheyenne Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wyoming Health
Cheyenne, WY
COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Wyoming Government
Cheyenne, WY
Government
Local
Wyoming COVID-19 Vaccines
City
Cheyenne, WY
Cheyenne, WY
Health
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Americans#White House#Johnson Johnson Janssen#Pfizer Biontech
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
Johnson & Johnson
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Moderna
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
Wyoming Stateoilcity.news

67 new COVID cases confirmed in Wyoming Friday, 25 in Laramie County

CASPER, Wyo. — The Wyoming Department of Health reported 67 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 during their 3 p.m. Friday, July 9 update. The additional cases brings Wyoming total to 52,783 since the pandemic began. 34 additional probable cases were reported Friday, bringing the total to 10,183. Since Tuesday, 99...
Wyoming Statekotatv.com

Low-vaccination rates in Wyoming are concerning as Delta variant becomes the dominant strain of COVID-19

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - One of the most vaccine hesitant states happens to be South Dakota’s neighbor. Only about 31% of Wyoming’s population is fully vaccinated. The county with the lowest vaccination rate is Campbell County, in the Eastern part of the state where just 18% of the population received the jab, according to Wyoming’s Department of Health.
Laramie County, WYSheridan Press

COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations up in Laramie County

CHEYENNE — COVID-19 case numbers in Laramie County are troubling, as they mirror the spread seen last October ahead of the worst peak in November and December, according to Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department Director Kathy Emmons. What’s more troubling is these numbers are paired with a significant presence of the...
Public Healthlptv.org

When Will Children Be Eligible for a COVID-19 Vaccine?

The general population of children between the ages of six months to 11 years old is still not eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. But that could be changing soon. On May 10, the Food and Drug Administration expanded the emergency use authorization for the Pfizer vaccine to include adolescents as young as 12 years old. Both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are undergoing clinical trials for children between the ages of six months to 11 years old, but testing vaccines in younger children can generally take longer.
IndustryShareCast

Fully vaccinated people do not yet require a booster vaccine shot, FDA and CDC say

People that are fully vaccinated with Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine do not yet require a so-called 'booster', America's top drug and health officials said. Overnight, the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said: People who are fully vaccinated are protected from severe disease and death, including from the variants currently circulating in the country such as Delta."
Mohave County, AZMohave Daily News

Delta variant confirmed locally

BULLHEAD CITY — An increase in local COVID-19 cases and the presence of a highly transmissible variant of the virus are “concerning” to Mohave County Department of Public Health Director Denise Burley. “As is occurring in most areas of the United States, the delta and U.K. variants have been identified...
Pharmaceuticalsdeseret.com

New COVID-19 symptoms emerge among fully vaccinated

More data continues to come out about new COVID-19 symptoms from patients who have been vaccinated. Specifically, the ZOE COVID Symptom study has been updating its list of symptoms for those who have been vaccinated. The top 5 COVID-19 symptoms after vaccinations. The study suggested there are five COVID-19 symptoms...
KidsNewsweek

Teenager Mistakenly Given COVID Vaccine Not Approved for Children

A teenage boy in Canada was mistakenly given a COVID-19 vaccine that has not yet been authorized for use among people his age. Rakin Choudhury, 15, was scheduled to receive his second dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine at a vaccination site operated by Michael Garron Hospital in Toronto on Tuesday, CTV News Toronto reported.
KidsWINKNEWS.com

What to do about unvaccinated children under 12 as school approaches

There’s a rush to get as many people vaccinated as possible as the Delta variant of COVID-19 spreads quickly. But what about the people who can’t get vaccinated, including our children younger than 12?. There have been trials, but no approved vaccine so far. It looks like it could be...

Comments / 0

Community Policy