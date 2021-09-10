Jackson COVID-19 update: Open vaccine sites

(Christopher Furlong / Getty)

(JACKSON, TN) Supplies of the COVID-19 vaccine are increasing nationwide, and multiple locations in Jackson have it on hand, according to an online database.

After the Biden administration earlier said all Americans would be eligible for the vaccine by May 1, in early April the administration moved that date to April 19.



“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, describing what the change would mean for ordinary Americans.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Jackson:

804 North Pkwy Jackson Madison County Regional Health Dept

Phone: (888) 796-8894

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Friday: 9:00 am - 4:30 pm; Saturday: 9:00 am - 5:00 pm; Sunday: closed

941 North Pkwy Kroger Pharmacy

Phone: (731) 423-4904

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Friday: 9:00 am - 8:00 pm; Saturday: 10:00 am - 7:00 pm; Sunday: 11:00 am - 6:00 pm

41 Stonebrook Pl Kroger Pharmacy

Phone: (731) 661-0912

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Friday: 9:00 am - 8:00 pm; Saturday: 10:00 am - 7:00 pm; Sunday: 11:00 am - 6:00 pm

35 W University Pkwy Kroger Pharmacy

Phone: (731) 661-0327

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Friday: 9:00 am - 8:00 pm; Saturday: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am - 6:00 pm

19 Hughes Dr Phipps Pharmacy 4

Phone: (731) 668-9072

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Friday: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm; Saturday: 9:00 am - 12:00 pm; Sunday: Unknown

2120 Emporium Dr Sams Club

Phone: 731-668-6958

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Friday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm; Sunday: Unknown

2863 US-45 BYP The Jackson Clinic, P.A.

Phone: 731-422-0213

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Friday: 8:00 am - 5:00 pm; Saturday: Unknown; Sunday: Unknown

1463 S Highland Ave STE A Vantreesse Discount Pharmacy Inc.

Phone: 731-423-0316

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Friday: 12:00 pm - 04:00 pm; Saturday: Unknown; Sunday: Unknown

1332 N Highland Ave Walgreens Co.

Phone: 731-427-4992

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Friday: 12:00am - 12:00am; Saturday: 12:00am - 12:00am; Sunday: 12:00am - 12:00am

384 Oil Well Rd Walgreens Co.

Phone: 731-664-8892

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Friday: 07:00am - 12:00am; Saturday: 07:00am - 12:00am; Sunday: 07:00am - 12:00am

2196 Emporium Dr Walmart Inc

Phone: 731-664-1157

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Friday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm

2171 S Highland Ave Walmart Inc

Phone: 731-422-1614

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Friday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.