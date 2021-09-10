CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, TN

Jackson COVID-19 update: Open vaccine sites

Jackson Times
Jackson Times
 15 minutes ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0E6Dv8_0aSKssmn00

(Christopher Furlong / Getty)

(JACKSON, TN) Supplies of the COVID-19 vaccine are increasing nationwide, and multiple locations in Jackson have it on hand, according to an online database.

After the Biden administration earlier said all Americans would be eligible for the vaccine by May 1, in early April the administration moved that date to April 19.

“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, describing what the change would mean for ordinary Americans.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Jackson:

804 North Pkwy

Jackson Madison County Regional Health Dept

Phone: (888) 796-8894

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Friday: 9:00 am - 4:30 pm; Saturday: 9:00 am - 5:00 pm; Sunday: closed

Visit source for more information

941 North Pkwy

Kroger Pharmacy

Phone: (731) 423-4904

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Friday: 9:00 am - 8:00 pm; Saturday: 10:00 am - 7:00 pm; Sunday: 11:00 am - 6:00 pm

Visit source for more information

41 Stonebrook Pl

Kroger Pharmacy

Phone: (731) 661-0912

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Friday: 9:00 am - 8:00 pm; Saturday: 10:00 am - 7:00 pm; Sunday: 11:00 am - 6:00 pm

Visit source for more information

35 W University Pkwy

Kroger Pharmacy

Phone: (731) 661-0327

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Friday: 9:00 am - 8:00 pm; Saturday: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am - 6:00 pm

Visit source for more information

19 Hughes Dr

Phipps Pharmacy 4

Phone: (731) 668-9072

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Friday: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm; Saturday: 9:00 am - 12:00 pm; Sunday: Unknown

Visit source for more information

2120 Emporium Dr

Sams Club

Phone: 731-668-6958

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Friday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm; Sunday: Unknown

Visit source for more information

2863 US-45 BYP

The Jackson Clinic, P.A.

Phone: 731-422-0213

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Friday: 8:00 am - 5:00 pm; Saturday: Unknown; Sunday: Unknown

Visit source for more information

1463 S Highland Ave STE A

Vantreesse Discount Pharmacy Inc.

Phone: 731-423-0316

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Friday: 12:00 pm - 04:00 pm; Saturday: Unknown; Sunday: Unknown

Visit source for more information

1332 N Highland Ave

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 731-427-4992

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Friday: 12:00am - 12:00am; Saturday: 12:00am - 12:00am; Sunday: 12:00am - 12:00am

Visit source for more information

384 Oil Well Rd

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 731-664-8892

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Friday: 07:00am - 12:00am; Saturday: 07:00am - 12:00am; Sunday: 07:00am - 12:00am

Visit source for more information

2196 Emporium Dr

Walmart Inc

Phone: 731-664-1157

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Friday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm

Visit source for more information

2171 S Highland Ave

Walmart Inc

Phone: 731-422-1614

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Friday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm

Visit source for more information

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.

Jackson Times

