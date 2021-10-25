CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe, LA

Monroe vaccinations: COVID-19 inoculation sites in the area

Monroe Dispatch
Monroe Dispatch
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13UePn_0aSKsru400

(Scott Olson / Getty)

(MONROE, LA) With the Biden administration moving up the date when Americans will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, the rollout is moving ahead, including in Monroe, where several locations have it on hand, according to an online database.

On April 3, the Biden administration moved up its timeline for eligibility, in an attempt to clear up confusion generated by state rollout plans: All Americans are eligible for the vaccine as of April 19.

“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Monroe:

4864 Jackson St rm.1-161A

Brfhh Monroe, Llc(Ochsner Lsue Health Monroe Family Practice)

Phone: 318-330-7141

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Monday: 8:00 am - 12:00 pm; Tuesday: 8:00 am - 12:00 pm; Wednesday: 8:00 am - 12:00 pm

Visit source for more information

1801 N 18th St

Brookshires Pharmacy 034

Phone: 318-340-6470

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Monday: 9:00 am - 5:00 pm; Tuesday: 9:00 am - 5:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 5:00 pm

Visit source for more information

1710 Louisville Ave

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (318) 322-3141

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Monday: 08:00am-09:00pm; Tuesday: 08:00am-09:00pm; Wednesday: 08:00am-09:00pm

Visit source for more information

3400 Medical Park Dr Suite C

David L. Barnes, Md

Phone: 318-325-6078

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Monday: 8:00 am - 4:00 pm; Tuesday: 8:00 am - 4:00 pm; Wednesday: 8:00 am - 4:00 pm

Visit source for more information

2408 Broadmoor Blvd

Monroe Surgical Hospital

Phone: 318-812-9503

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Monday: Unknown; Tuesday: 8:30 am - 4:00 pm; Wednesday: 8:30 am - 4:00 pm

Visit source for more information

2915 Desiard St

Phsc/Desiard Primary Care Clinic

Phone: 318-651-9914

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Monday: 9:00 am - 4:00 pm; Tuesday: 9:00 am - 4:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 4:00 pm

Visit source for more information

850 S 2nd St

Phsc/S. D. Hill

Phone: 318-651-0041

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Monday: 9:00 am - 4:00 pm; Tuesday: 9:00 am - 4:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 4:00 pm

Visit source for more information

309 Jackson St

Rxone St. Francis

Phone: 225-526-4600

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Monday: 9:00 am - 5:30 pm; Tuesday: 9:00 am - 5:30 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 5:30 pm

Visit source for more information

5400 I-20 Frontage Rd

Sams Club

Phone: 318-345-5615

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

4310 S Grand St #1

South Ouachita Clinic

Phone: 318-654-8920

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Monday: 8:00 am - 5:00 pm; Tuesday: 8:00 am - 5:00 pm; Wednesday: 8:00 am - 5:00 pm

Visit source for more information

4015 Sterlington Rd

Southstar Urgent Care - Monroemonroe Urgent Care

Phone: 318-543-0106

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Monday: 8:00 am - 8:00 pm; Tuesday: 8:00 am - 8:00 pm; Wednesday: 8:00 am - 8:00 pm

Visit source for more information

309 Jackson St

St Francis Medical Center

Phone: 318-966-7246

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Monday: 9:00 am - 3:00 pm; Tuesday: 9:00 am - 3:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 3:00 pm

Visit source for more information

2323 Forsythe Ave

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 318-361-5898

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

Visit source for more information

7900 Desiard Street

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 318-343-0942

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

Visit source for more information

2801 Louisville Ave

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 318-387-6023

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 08:00am - 10:00pm; Tuesday: 08:00am - 10:00pm; Wednesday: 08:00am - 10:00pm

Visit source for more information

2701 Louisville Ave

Walmart Inc

Phone: 318-324-0016

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 8:00 am - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 6:00 am - 7:00 pm; Wednesday: 8:00 am - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

4430 Desiard Street

Walmart Inc

Phone: 318-267-3608

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 6:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

1840 McKeen Pl

Walmart Inc

Phone: 318-267-3616

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 6:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.

