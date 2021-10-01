Monroe COVID-19 update: Open vaccine sites

(Joe Raedle / Getty)

(MONROE, LA) With the Biden administration moving up the date when Americans will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, the rollout is moving ahead, including in Monroe, where several locations have it on hand, according to an online database.

After the Biden administration earlier said all Americans would be eligible for the vaccine by May 1, in early April the administration moved that date to April 19.



“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, describing what the change would mean for ordinary Americans.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Monroe:

4864 Jackson St rm.1-161A Brfhh Monroe, Llc(Ochsner Lsue Health Monroe Family Practice)

Phone: 318-330-7141

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Friday: 8:00 am - 12:00 pm; Saturday: Unknown; Sunday: Unknown

1801 N 18th St Brookshires Pharmacy 034

Phone: 318-340-6470

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Friday: 9:00 am - 5:00 pm; Saturday: Unknown; Sunday: Unknown

1710 Louisville Ave CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (318) 322-3141

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Friday: 08:00am-09:00pm; Saturday: 09:00am-06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am-06:00pm

3400 Medical Park Dr Suite C David L. Barnes, Md

Phone: 318-325-6078

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Friday: 8:00 am - 3:00 pm; Saturday: Unknown; Sunday: Unknown

309 Jackson St Rxone St. Francis

Phone: 225-526-4600

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Friday: 9:00 am - 5:30 pm; Saturday: Unknown; Sunday: Unknown

5400 I-20 Frontage Rd Sams Club

Phone: 318-345-5615

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Friday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm; Sunday: Unknown

4015 Sterlington Rd Southstar Urgent Care - Monroemonroe Urgent Care

Phone: 318-543-0106

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Friday: 8:00 am - 8:00 pm; Saturday: Unknown; Sunday: Unknown

309 Jackson St St Francis Medical Center

Phone: 318-966-7246

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Friday: 9:00 am - 3:00 pm; Saturday: Unknown; Sunday: Unknown

2323 Forsythe Ave Walgreens Co.

Phone: 318-361-5898

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Friday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm

7900 Desiard Street Walgreens Co.

Phone: 318-343-0942

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Friday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Saturday: 09:00am - 04:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 03:00pm

2801 Louisville Ave Walgreens Co.

Phone: 318-387-6023

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Friday: 08:00am - 10:00pm; Saturday: 08:00am - 10:00pm; Sunday: 08:00am - 10:00pm

2701 Louisville Ave Walmart Inc

Phone: 318-324-0016

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Friday: 8:00 am - 7:00 pm; Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm

4430 Desiard Street Walmart Inc

Phone: 318-267-3608

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Friday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm

1840 McKeen Pl Walmart Inc

Phone: 318-267-3616

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Friday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.