Where to find the COVID-19 vaccine in Medford

(Chip Somodevilla / Getty)

(MEDFORD, OR) The COVID-19 vaccine rollout is moving ahead nationwide, and multiple locations in Medford have it on hand, according to an online database.

After the Biden administration earlier said all Americans would be eligible for the vaccine by May 1, in early April the administration moved that date to April 19.



“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, describing what the change would mean for ordinary Americans.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Medford:

Siskiyou Medical Building, 2924 Siskiyou Blvd #102 Black Oak Health Mart Pharmacy

Phone: 541-773-5356

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Thursday: 10:00 am - 04:00 pm; Friday: 10:00 am - 04:00 pm; Saturday: Unknown

2424 Crater Lake Hwy Fred Meyer Pharmacy

Phone: (541) 734-2133

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Thursday: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm; Friday: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm; Saturday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm

1301 Center Dr Fred Meyer Pharmacy

Phone: (541) 857-4683

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Thursday: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm; Friday: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm; Saturday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm

981 Medford Center Rite Aid

Appointment Available as of 2021-08-14 19:54:39 PDT

Phone: 541-779-7455

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Thursday: 08:00 am-8:00 pm; Friday: 08:00 am-8:00 pm; Saturday: 09:00 am-6:00 pm

3169 Crater Lake Hwy Safeway Pharmacy

Phone: 541-774-4346

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Thursday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Friday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm

1003 Medford Center Safeway Pharmacy

Phone: 541-608-3686

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Thursday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Friday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm

910 N Phoenix Rd Sav-On Pharmacy

Phone: 541-770-7110

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Thursday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Friday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm

113 N Ross Ln Sav-On Pharmacy

Phone: 541-858-5078

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Thursday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Friday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm

2280 W Main St Walgreens Co.

Phone: 541-779-1109

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Thursday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Friday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm

210 E Barnett Rd Walgreens Co.

Phone: 541-858-3336

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Thursday: 09:00am - 05:00pm; Friday: 09:00am - 05:00pm; Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm

1360 Center Dr Walmart Inc

Phone: 541-772-2060

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Thursday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Friday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

3615 Crater Lake Hwy Walmart Inc

Phone: 541-227-5396

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Thursday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Friday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.