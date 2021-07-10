Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Medford, OR

Where to find the COVID-19 vaccine in Medford as of Saturday

Posted by 
Medford Dispatch
Medford Dispatch
 9 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dKKT1_0aSKsq1L00

(Carl Court / Getty)

(MEDFORD, OR) Supplies of the COVID-19 vaccine are increasing nationwide, and multiple locations in Medford have it on hand, according to an online database.

After the Biden administration earlier said all Americans would be eligible for the vaccine by May 1, in early April the administration moved that date to April 19.

“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, describing what the change would mean for ordinary Americans.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Medford:

Siskiyou Medical Building, 2924 Siskiyou Blvd #102

Black Oak Health Mart Pharmacy

Phone: 541-773-5356

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Saturday: Unknown; Sunday: Unknown; Monday: 10:00 am - 04:00 pm

Visit source for more information

2424 Crater Lake Hwy

Fred Meyer Pharmacy

Phone: (541) 734-2133

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Saturday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Sunday: 11:00 am - 6:00 pm; Monday: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm

Visit source for more information

1301 Center Dr

Fred Meyer Pharmacy

Appointment Available as of 2021-07-10 06:22:33 PDT

Phone: (541) 857-4683

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Saturday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Sunday: 11:00 am - 6:00 pm; Monday: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm

Visit source for more information

981 Medford Center

Rite Aid

Appointment Available as of 2021-07-10 06:21:11 PDT

Phone: 541-779-7455

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00 am-6:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am-6:00 pm; Monday: 08:00 am-8:00 pm

Visit source for more information

3169 Crater Lake Hwy

Safeway Pharmacy

Phone: 541-774-4346

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm; Sunday: 09:00am - 05:00pm; Monday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

Visit source for more information

1003 Medford Center

Safeway Pharmacy

Phone: 541-608-3686

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm; Sunday: 09:00am - 05:00pm; Monday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

Visit source for more information

910 N Phoenix Rd

Sav-On Pharmacy

Phone: 541-770-7110

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

Visit source for more information

113 N Ross Ln

Sav-On Pharmacy

Phone: 541-858-5078

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm; Sunday: 09:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

Visit source for more information

2280 W Main St

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 541-779-1109

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm; Sunday: 11:00am - 04:00pm; Monday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

Visit source for more information

210 E Barnett Rd

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 541-858-3336

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 09:00am - 05:00pm

Visit source for more information

1360 Center Dr

Walmart Inc

Appointment Available as of 2021-07-10 06:21:43 PDT

Phone: 541-772-2060

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

3615 Crater Lake Hwy

Walmart Inc

Appointment Available as of 2021-07-10 06:21:43 PDT

Phone: 541-227-5396

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Medford Dispatch

Medford Dispatch

Medford, OR
67
Followers
65
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

With Medford Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Medford, OR
Health
City
Medford, OR
Local
Oregon COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Oregon Government
Local
Oregon Health
Medford, OR
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Americans#White House#Johnson Johnson Janssen#06 22 33#Pfizer Biontech
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
Johnson & Johnson
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Moderna
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
Pharmaceuticalsdeseret.com

New COVID-19 symptoms emerge among fully vaccinated

More data continues to come out about new COVID-19 symptoms from patients who have been vaccinated. Specifically, the ZOE COVID Symptom study has been updating its list of symptoms for those who have been vaccinated. The top 5 COVID-19 symptoms after vaccinations. The study suggested there are five COVID-19 symptoms...
Public HealthWZZM 13

Trinity Health requiring all workers be vaccinated against COVID-19

Trinity Health employees will soon be required to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, the hospital network announced Thursday. Trinity Health President and CEO Mike Slubowski, along with EVP and Chief Clinical Officer Dan Roth, M.D., made the announcement in a memo to staff, saying, “Our Core Value of Safety means we do everything we can to protect people. That’s why effective today, Trinity Health will require all colleagues, clinical staff, contractors and those conducting business in our facilities be vaccinated against COVID-19.”
Public HealthNorth Country Public Radio

County Fair will have COVID-19 vaccination pop-up clinic

The health department is strongly urging people to register in advance but walk-ins are welcomed. To register online go to WashingtonCountyNY.gov/coronavirus or call 518-746-2400. The clinic will have two vaccines available. The Pfizer vaccine for anyone 12 or older and the one-shot Johnson and Johnson vaccine for people 18 or...
Mohave County, AZMohave Daily News

Delta variant confirmed locally

BULLHEAD CITY — An increase in local COVID-19 cases and the presence of a highly transmissible variant of the virus are “concerning” to Mohave County Department of Public Health Director Denise Burley. “As is occurring in most areas of the United States, the delta and U.K. variants have been identified...
Kansas City, MOBlue Springs Examiner

Area COVID-19 vaccination sites

All Missourians ages 12 and older (Pfizer vaccine) or 18 and older (Moderna or Johnson & Johnson) are eligible to receive COVID vaccines without charge. During the last two weeks of late June, vaccinations are being given as follows:. Truman Medical Centers/University Health: 7900 Lee’s Summit Road, Kansas City, and...
CollegesManteca Bulletin

Delta mandates vaccines for its students, staff

Delta College is mandating all students and staff must be vaccinated against COVID-19 for the return to in-person learning with the start of the Fall Semester on Aug. 28. The Delta College trustees on a 6-1 vote Tuesday — with student representative Lance Elliott voting “no” and trustee Elizabeth Blanchard absent — imposed the vaccine mandate. The only exceptions carved out are for those with medical issues that prevent them from being vaccinated.
Public HealthSan Antonio Current

How COVID-19 vaccines were made so quickly without cutting corners

Six months after the first COVID-19 shots started going into arms in the United States, the pace of vaccination has slowed. That’s prompted White House officials to scale back their goal of getting at least one dose to 70 percent of all U.S. adults by July 4; they’re now aiming for 70 percent of those 27 and older.
Public Healthdoctorslounge.com

CDC: Vaccinated Teachers, Students Can Skip Masks This Fall

FRIDAY, July 9, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- When schools open their doors this fall, teachers and students who are vaccinated can enter without masks, according to new guidance issued Friday by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The relaxed recommendation comes as a national vaccination campaign in which...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Oregon's COVID-19 vaccination rate hits 70 percent

About 70 percent of adults in Oregon have now received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, the state’s health department said Friday. The Oregon Health Authority announced the milestone in a press release based on data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), noting that the state now follows behind 17 others that have reached the 70 percent threshold.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Medical Daily

Restart Of The Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 Vaccine: A Doctor Explains Why Benefits Far Outweigh Risks

Editor’s Note: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration lifted the pause on the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine on April 23, 2021, but the labels and fact sheets given to patients will carry a warning about the exceedingly low risk of developing blood clots. Also, close monitoring of the J&J vaccine along with the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines that were given emergency use authorization will continue. Dr. William Petri, an infectious-disease physician and immunologist at the University of Virginia School of Medicine, explains this development and why the agencies decided that the benefits of the vaccine far outweigh the risks.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
Great Bend Post

Pfizer to seek OK for 3rd dose of COVID vaccine

Pfizer is about to seek U.S. authorization for a third dose of its COVID-19 vaccine, saying Thursday that another shot within 12 months could dramatically boost immunity and maybe help ward off the latest worrisome coronavirus mutant. Research from multiple countries shows the Pfizer shot and other widely used COVID-19...
Public Healthwvlt.tv

Delta variant now dominant strain of coronavirus in US, CDC says

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The U.S. Centers For Disease Control and Prevention announced the delta variant of COVID-19 is now the most dominant strain in the country. According to the CDC, the variant was first detected in December 2020 in India. In March 2021, the first U.S. case of the variant was detected.
Public HealthArkansas Online

Mercy requires workers to get vaccinated

Mercy hospitals in Rogers and Fort Smith will require all workers in its facilities to receive a covid-19 vaccine by the end of September. "What we are seeing aligns with the Associated Press analysis of CDC data," said Dr. John Mohart, Mercy's senior vice president of clinical services. "More than 95% of recent hospitalizations across the U.S. are people who aren't vaccinated. The data is clear. Vaccination is key to saving lives."
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

Healthy Michigan boy, 13, dies in his sleep three days after receiving his second dose of Pfizer Covid vaccine as CDC launches investigation

A 13-year-old from Michigan has died in his sleep three days after receiving his second Coronavirus vaccine, prompting an investigation by the Centers for Disease Control. Jacob Clynick, a healthy boy with no underlying conditions, received his second shot of the Pfizer vaccine at Walgreens in Zilwaukee on June 13, according to his aunt.

Comments / 0

Community Policy