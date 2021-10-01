CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medford, OR

Where to find the COVID-19 vaccine in Medford

Medford Dispatch
Medford Dispatch
 19 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DeOw7_0aSKsq1L00

(Mario Tama / Getty)

(MEDFORD, OR) With the Biden administration moving up the date when Americans will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, the rollout is moving ahead, including in Medford, where several locations have it on hand, according to an online database.

On April 3, the Biden administration moved up its timeline for eligibility, in an attempt to clear up confusion generated by state rollout plans: All Americans are eligible for the vaccine as of April 19.

“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Medford:

Siskiyou Medical Building, 2924 Siskiyou Blvd #102

Black Oak Health Mart Pharmacy

Phone: 541-773-5356

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Friday: 10:00 am - 04:00 pm; Saturday: Unknown; Sunday: Unknown

Visit source for more information

2424 Crater Lake Hwy

Fred Meyer Pharmacy

Appointment Available as of 2021-09-23 20:53:53 PDT

Phone: (541) 734-2133

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Friday: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm; Saturday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Sunday: 11:00 am - 6:00 pm

Visit source for more information

1301 Center Dr

Fred Meyer Pharmacy

Appointment Available as of 2021-09-23 20:53:53 PDT

Phone: (541) 857-4683

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Friday: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm; Saturday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Sunday: 11:00 am - 6:00 pm

Visit source for more information

981 Medford Center

Rite Aid

Appointment Available as of 2021-09-23 20:48:43 PDT

Phone: 541-779-7455

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Friday: 08:00 am-8:00 pm; Saturday: 09:00 am-6:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am-6:00 pm

Visit source for more information

3169 Crater Lake Hwy

Safeway Pharmacy

Phone: 541-774-4346

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Friday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm; Sunday: 09:00am - 05:00pm

Visit source for more information

1003 Medford Center

Safeway Pharmacy

Phone: 541-608-3686

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Friday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm; Sunday: 09:00am - 05:00pm

Visit source for more information

910 N Phoenix Rd

Sav-On Pharmacy

Phone: 541-770-7110

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Friday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm

Visit source for more information

113 N Ross Ln

Sav-On Pharmacy

Phone: 541-858-5078

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Friday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm; Sunday: 09:00am - 06:00pm

Visit source for more information

2280 W Main St

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 541-779-1109

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Friday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm; Sunday: 11:00am - 04:00pm

Visit source for more information

210 E Barnett Rd

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 541-858-3336

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Friday: 09:00am - 05:00pm; Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm

Visit source for more information

1360 Center Dr

Walmart Inc

Phone: 541-772-2060

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Friday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm

Visit source for more information

3615 Crater Lake Hwy

Walmart Inc

Phone: 541-227-5396

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Friday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm

Visit source for more information

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.

Medford Dispatch

Medford Dispatch

Medford, OR
